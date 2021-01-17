BBL 10: WATCH – Sam Harper collides with Liam Hatcher; Glenn Maxwell trolls both the players

Melbourne Stars defeated Melbourne Renegades by 6 wickets on Sunday.

Sam Harper and Liam Hatcher crashed with each other during the match.

In the 42nd match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21, Melbourne Stars have defeated Melbourne Renegades by six wickets at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

During the match, a display of sportsmanship was spotted when an ugly collision incident took place between two players.

It all happened in the 17th over when Renegades’ Sam Harper tried to play a terrible scoop, but he failed and eventually ran for a single. Harper was looking for the ball as it went straight up while Stars bowler Liam Hatcher stormed towards the ball to stop the run. In the process, the pair slammed into each other.

But in a lovely exhibition of sportsmanship, the Stars’ fielder Billy Stanlake didn’t shy at the stumps as Harper was well short of the crease. Harper and Hatcher came together and tapped each other back.

Meanwhile, Stars captain Glenn Maxwell has roasted both of them in a hilarious pair of sledges as he checked if they were alright.

“You need to take care of yourself. If you keep trying to stand on blokes’ heads, seriously,” said Maxwell to Harper.

Maxwell then ran over to Hatcher and said: “Mate, he’s (Harper) half the size of you, how are you getting beaten up by him?”

Here is the video:

"Well that was carnage, wasn't it?" "He's half the size of ya, how are you getting beaten up by him?!" This is brilliant 😂 Sam Harper and Liam Hatcher collide while we're getting audio from Glenn Maxwell! That's more AFL than #BBL10! pic.twitter.com/er4GSkejsH — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 17, 2021

Stars acquire the third spot in team standings

Renegades won the toss and elected to bat first, but their decision didn’t go down well as they lost skipper Aaron Finch for a duck on the second ball of the match. Then, Shaun Marsh and Harper formed a crucial partnership of 78-runs for the second wicket.

Stanlake removed Marsh in the 10th over, but Harper kept on scoring runs from the other end and reached a much-needed half-century.

Mackenzie Harvey made a valuable contribution of 29 from 17 balls to take his side to 150 in their allotted 20 overs.

In reply, Stars chased down the target in 19.1 overs with six wickets in hand. Marcus Stoinis and Nick Larkin were the highest scorers for their side. The duo smashed 43-run each. With the victory, Stars reached third place in the points table.