BBL 2020-21: All-round Perth Scorchers thump Sydney Sixers at Optus Stadium

Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Sixers (Image Source: @Cricketcomau)

  • Perth Scorchers defeated Sydney sixers by 86 runs on Wednesday.

  • Andrew Tye picked up four wickets for 20 runs in 3.4 overs.

In the 30th match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21, Perth Scorchers defeated Sydney Sixers by 86 runs at Optus Stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing a challenging target of 184, Sixers never really looked like they were in any position to chase down the massive score. The Daniel Hughes-led side had a terrible start after losing opener Josh Philippe (5) in the second over. In the very next over, James Vince went for a 3-ball duck.

Captain Hughes and opener Jack Edwards tried their best to stabilize the innings after adding 34 runs for the third wicket. However, Andrew Tye broke the short partnership in the seventh over by dismissing Hughes for 14.

Hughes’ dismissal followed a batting collapse as Strikers, who were struggling on 44/3 after seven overs, were bundled out for 97 in the 17th over. Edwards was the only highlight for Sixers as he went for a well-made 44 off 38 balls.

For Scorchers, Tye and Jhye Richardson grabbed all the limelight in the bowling. While Tye finished with a four-wicket haul, Richardson picked up three scalps.

Marsh, Munro propel Scorchers to 183/4

Earlier, Mitchell Marsh and Colin Munro smashed quick-fire half-centuries to lift Scorchers to 183/4 in their allotted 20 overs.

Marsh scored an unbeaten 57 off 27 balls with seven fours and two sixes. On the other hand, Munro slammed 50 off 34 deliveries laced up with six boundaries, including two maximums.

Apart from the duo, Jason Roy and Josh Inglis made valuable contributions with 27 and 20 runs, respectively.

For Sixers, Steve O’Keefe and Lloyd Pope picked up two wickets each. Jack Ball was their most expensive bowler who conceded 43 runs in 4 overs at a dreadful economy of 10.80.

