BBL 2020-21: Brisbane Heat trump Melbourne Stars in a rain-affected clash

Brisbane Heat defeated Melbourne Stars by 18 runs on Thursday.

Adam Zampa bagged two wickets for seven runs in 2 overs.

Brisbane Heat recorded their fourth win in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 after they thrashed Melbourne Stars by 18 runs in a rain-affected clash at Carrara Oval in Queensland on Thursday.

Chasing 129 (revised target), Stars did start well after Andre Fletcher (31), and Marcus Stoinis (34) put together 42 for the opening wicket.

Heat spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman provided the first breakthrough after he dismissed Fletcher in the fifth over. The wicket of Fletcher opened floodgates as Stars lost four more wickets in quick successions.

Nick Larkin did show some fightback with a quickfire 16-ball 35 runs knock. However, it wasn’t enough to get his team over the finish line as Stars could only manage to reach 110, thereby losing the contest by 18 runs.

Chris Lynn propel Heat to 115/3

Earlier, Chris Lynn showed vintage touch and scored runs at a phenomenal strike-rate of 208.7 to help Heat post 115/3 in 10 overs.

A dominant 10 over display from our lads, now time to defend! 👊 Lynn | 48 (23)

Bryant | 31 (23)

A dominant 10 over display from our lads, now time to defend! 👊 Lynn | 48 (23)
Bryant | 31 (23)
Burns | 22* (11)

Heat skipper demolished Stars’ bowling attack, scoring 48 off just 23 deliveries laced up with seven boundaries, including four humungous sixes.

Apart from Lynn, opener Max Bryant and Joe Burns made valuable contributions with 31 and 22 respectively. Due to the rain, the target for Stars was revised.

For Stars, Adam Zampa grabbed two wickets for seven runs in 2 overs. Captain Maxwell also claimed one scalp for 20.