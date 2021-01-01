BBL 2020-21: WATCH – Alex Carey pulls off a sensational catch to remove Liam Livingstone

Alex Carey produced magnificent fielding effort in BBL 10 on Thursday.

Scorchers defeated Strikers by 7 wickets to earn their first win of the competition.

After leading his side from front with the incredible batting display, Adelaide Strikers’ captain Alex Carey exhibited his superior fielding skills in the 21st match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 against Perth Scorchers on Thursday (December 31).

Carey pulled off a spectacular catch to get rid of the Scorchers’ opening batsman Liam Livingstone. It all happened in the 8th over bowled by Strikers pacer Wes Agar. The right-armer bowled a short of a length delivery outside off stump.

The ball had some pace as it climbed on Livingstone and took the edge. The white leather flew to Carey’s right, who dived at the correct time and the ball stuck between his thumb and forefinger.

Here is the video:

Scorchers register their first win in BBL 10

Before grabbing the extraordinary catch, Carey played a captain’s knock, scoring 82 off just 59 deliveries, to take his side to 146/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Apart from Carey, the second top-scorer for Strikers was Matt Renshaw with 19 runs.

In reply, Scorchers chased down the target in 17.4 overs, thanks to major contributions by Jason Roy, Josh Inglis and Mitchell Marsh.

Roy punished Strikers’ bowling attack right from the word go as he smashed seven fours and a six in his 32-ball 49 run knock. Scorchers did lose Livingstone (8) and Colin Munro (6) cheaply, but Inglis and Marsh then stabilized the innings.

Both Inglis (44) and Marsh (38) remained unbeaten and took Scorchers to their opening victory in BBL 10.

Jhye Richardson, who picked up three wickets for 19 runs in his quota of four overs, was awarded the ‘Player of the Match’.

The victory took Scorchers to the 6th place in the points table headed by Sydney Sixers. On the other hand, Strikers are well placed at the 4th position.