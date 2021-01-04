Big Bash League 2020-21: Joe Burns, Joe Denly propel Brisbane Heat to victory over Sydney Thunder

Brisbane Heat defeated Sydney Thunder by five wickets on Monday.

Joe Burns received 'Player of the Match' for his brilliant half-ton.

In the 28th match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21, Brisbane Heat defeated Sydney Thunder by five wickets at The Gabba in Brisbane on Monday.

Axed Test opener Joe Burns shined for Heat and played a match-winning knock to stop Thunder’s five-game winning streak. Burns smashed 52 off 38 deliveries and guided his side to chase down the challenging target of 175 runs.

Apart from Burns, Joe Denly also showed class batting and scored 50 from 36 balls with the help of six boundaries, including two maximums.

Opener Chris Lynn, who played as an X-factor, contributed with 30 off 16 deliveries including three fours and two sixes.

For Thunder, youngster Tanveer Sangha picked up three wickets for 40 in 3.1 overs.

Tanveer Sangha is on a hat-trick, and is also the proud new owner of the BKT Golden Cap! 👏@BKTTires | #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/yyUqxymdE1 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 4, 2021

Young Tanveer Sangha giving the Thunder Nation plenty to be excited about! 💚#ThunderNation #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/oso2CYNRll — Sydney Thunder (@ThunderBBL) January 4, 2021

Hales, Sams guide Thunder to 174/8

Earlier, Alex Hales and Daniel Sams scored impressive knocks to help Thunder reaching 174/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Hales smashed 46 off 26 deliveries laced up with three fours and as many sixes. At the same time, Sams made valuable contribution down the order with 18-ball 37 run inning.

Alex Hales is in SUCH good form this season #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/SAvoe30egC — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 4, 2021

Ben Cutting, Callum Ferguson and Sam Billings chipped in with 24, 35, and 22 respectively.

"Oh, that's big"@heatBBL coach Darren Lehmann got a little bit distracted by this @sambillings six! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/03Gp0Zyrxr — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 4, 2021

For Heat, spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman and pacer Mark Steketee picked up two wickets each.