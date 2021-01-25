Cheteshwar Pujara birthday: Virat Kohli, R Ashwin & others pour in wishes for India’s Test batting mainstay

Cheteshwar Pujara (Photo Source: Twitter)

  • Cheteshwar Pujara celebrated his 33rd birthday on Monday.

  • Kohli and Ashwin were among the first to extend birthday wishes to Pujara.

On Monday (January 25), Cheteshwar Pujara turned 33 and his teammates, including captain Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin, poured in wishes for India’s Test batting mainstay.

“Happy birthday pujji @cheteshwar1. Wish you good health, happiness and more hours at the crease. Have a great year ahead,” tweeted Kohli.

Ashwin posted a video on the micro-blogging site to wish Pujara and termed the Rajkot-born “Rock of Gibraltar”. In the video, Ashwin’s elder daughter Akhira can be seen extending birthday greetings to “Uncle” Pujara.

“Many more happy returns of the day Rock of Gibraltar Cheteshwar Pujara, can’t thank you enough for being my bunny though,” Ashwin captioned his post.

Though Pujara failed to score a century on the recently-concluded Australia tour, he played some crucial knocks when India needed it most to grind down the Aussie bowlers. He was the perfect foil to more attacking batsmen like Rishabh Pant as India breached Australia’s fortress Gabba to seal the series 2-1.

Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Virender Sehwag and KL Rahul also took to Twitter to extend their birthday greetings for Pujara.

