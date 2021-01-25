Cheteshwar Pujara birthday: Virat Kohli, R Ashwin & others pour in wishes for India’s Test batting mainstay

Cheteshwar Pujara celebrated his 33rd birthday on Monday.

Kohli and Ashwin were among the first to extend birthday wishes to Pujara.

On Monday (January 25), Cheteshwar Pujara turned 33 and his teammates, including captain Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin, poured in wishes for India’s Test batting mainstay.

“Happy birthday pujji @cheteshwar1. Wish you good health, happiness and more hours at the crease. Have a great year ahead,” tweeted Kohli.

Happy birthday pujji @cheteshwar1. Wish you good health, happiness and more hours at the crease 😃. Have a great year ahead. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 25, 2021

Ashwin posted a video on the micro-blogging site to wish Pujara and termed the Rajkot-born “Rock of Gibraltar”. In the video, Ashwin’s elder daughter Akhira can be seen extending birthday greetings to “Uncle” Pujara.

“Many more happy returns of the day Rock of Gibraltar Cheteshwar Pujara, can’t thank you enough for being my bunny though,” Ashwin captioned his post.

Many more happy returns of the day Rock of Gibraltar 🥳🥳🎂 @cheteshwar1 , can’t thank you enough for being my bunny though. pic.twitter.com/0LF6WlLJcl — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 25, 2021

Though Pujara failed to score a century on the recently-concluded Australia tour, he played some crucial knocks when India needed it most to grind down the Aussie bowlers. He was the perfect foil to more attacking batsmen like Rishabh Pant as India breached Australia’s fortress Gabba to seal the series 2-1.

Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Virender Sehwag and KL Rahul also took to Twitter to extend their birthday greetings for Pujara.

Wishing you a very happy birthday, Cheteshwar! Have a year full of happiness and good health. Keep playing the way you always do. pic.twitter.com/5GIMoqMHWR — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 25, 2021

Wish you a very Happy Birthday @cheteshwar1 .. Brother my best wishes to you on your special day, keep doing wonders. Lots of love! 🎉✌️#HappyBirthdayPujara — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 25, 2021

Happy Birthday to a wonderful selfless cricketer,his contributions cannot be measured only in runs- @cheteshwar1 . Has been as solid as a Wall,

When he bats, this is Bowlers ka Haal. pic.twitter.com/PCIpQVjxLC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 25, 2021

Wishing a very happy birthday 🎂 to @cheteshwar1 who put his body on the line for the country 🇮🇳 proud of the brave fight you gave the Aussies! Best wishes for the England series 👊🏻💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/e8LlxHjvTq — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 25, 2021

The only 'common factor' in back to back series wins in Australia! #HappyBirthdayPujara You have proved to the new generation that not only quality of runs but spending quality time at crease is as important. Have a great year ahead 🎉 #CheteshwarPujara @cheteshwar1 pic.twitter.com/dvQU08hdFc — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) January 25, 2021

Happy birthday @cheteshwar1 may god bless you with all the happiness.. keep rocking champion — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 25, 2021

Warrior Prince Puji, Happy birthday. Some superheroes don’t wear cape to work @cheteshwar1 pic.twitter.com/zgAG7poGEw — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 25, 2021

Wishing you the best on your birthday and everything good in the year ahead. @cheteshwar1 pic.twitter.com/iAj4qL6196 — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) January 25, 2021

Wishing Mr Dependable @cheteshwar1 a very happy birthday. Your hardwork and dedication has been great to witness. To many more fantastic innings. Cheers. pic.twitter.com/dzGmRmbAv7 — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) January 25, 2021

Happy birthday Pujji @cheteshwar1

Have a great year ahead! 🤗 — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) January 25, 2021

Happy birthday Puji Bhai. 😃 See you soon! @cheteshwar1 — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) January 25, 2021

Wishing you a very happy birthday @cheteshwar1 bhai 🤗have a good one ☝🏻 pic.twitter.com/o9YWLb9j0E — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) January 25, 2021

Wish you a very Happy Birthday @cheteshwar1 paaji 🥳🥳 Stay Blessed pic.twitter.com/X8UGJKkSHN — Navdeep Saini (@navdeepsaini96) January 25, 2021