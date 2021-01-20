Cricket South Africa announces T20I squad for Pakistan series; Heinrich Klaasen to lead the side

Heinrich Klaasen (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • Heinrich Klaasen to lead South Africa in T20I series against Pakistan.

  • The T20 matches will be played from February 11-14 in Lahore.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen will lead the South African side for the first time in the upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan, starting in Lahore on February 11.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) named Klassen as captain of the 18-member T20I squad keeping in mind the three-Test series against Australia – and the mandatory quarantine conditions that need to be fulfilled – later in February.

“The circumstances we find ourselves in allow the National Selection Panel to cast a wide net and give some of the young and exciting talent that has been in their sights, the opportunity of a lifetime in a T20 World Cup year,” CSA Director of Cricket Graeme Smith was quoted as saying in a press release.

Batsmen Ryan Rickleton and Jacques Snyman, fast bowlers Okhule Cele and Nandre Burger have been added to the Proteas squad for the first time, while paceman Glenton Stuurman, who missed the recent Test series against Sri Lanka due to injury, gets another opportunity to win the maiden international cap.

Squad: Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Nandre Burger, Okuhle Cele, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Ryan Rickleton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Jacques Snyman, Glenton Stuurman, Pite van Biljon.

