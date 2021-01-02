Dale Steyn won’t be a part of RCB in the upcoming IPL edition; here’s the reason

Steyn played three matches for RCB in IPL 2020 and took one wicket.

The South Africa pacer has pulled himself out of upcoming IPL.

South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has pulled himself out of the upcoming 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 37-year-old made the announcement on Twitter, clarifying that he doesn’t intend to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) or any other team and just want to spend some time away from cricket.

“Just a short message to let everyone know that I’ve made myself unavailable for RCB at this years IPL, I’m also not planning on playing for another team, just taking some time off during that period,” the tweet read.

“Thank you to RCB for understanding. No I’m not retired.”

Steyn also confirmed that he would continue to play in other leagues and will space out his commitments to devote time to other activities.

“I will be playing in other leagues, nicely spaced out to give myself a opportunity to do something’s I’ve been excited about as well as continue to play the game I love so much. NO, I’m NOT retired. Here’s to a great 2021,” Steyn wrote in his other tweet.

Steyn had an ordinary season with the Virat Kohli-led RCB in 2020, playing only three games for one wicket and conceding runs at an economy of 10 plus.