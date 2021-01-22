ECB announces England’s squad for first two Tests against India

England have named 16-man squad for first two Tests against India.

Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer have made their return in the Test team.

Star all-rounder Ben Stokes and fast bowler Jofra Archer are among four players who have returned to England’s Test team as ECB announced the squad for the first two Tests against India.

Left-handed opening batsman Rory Burns has also been included in the squad after he missed the Sri Lanka tour for the birth of his child. Wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow, all-rounder Sam Curran and pacer Mark Wood are the three major omissions.

The four-match Test series is set to begin on February 5.

Joe Root is set to continue leading the side while off-spinner Moeen Ali will be playing against India despite missing out on the Sri Lanka series after testing positive for coronavirus upon landing in Galle.

Batsman Ollie Pope has recovered from his shoulder injury and will travel to India for the Test series.

Jos Buttler, England’s first-choice wicketkeeper, will fly home after the first Test, with Ben Foakes set to take over.

India named a strong squad for the first two Tests on Tuesday, with Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah all available again.

England Test Squad: Joe Root (c), Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.