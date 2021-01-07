England Women to tour Pakistan for the first time in October; schedule released

ECB confirms England Women tour of Pakistan in October.

The white-ball series consists of two T20Is and three ODIs.

In a historic move, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that England women will tour Pakistan for the first time ever in October for a white-ball series of two T20Is and three ODIs.

The two T20Is will be played as double-headers along with men’s fixtures between the two countries on October 14th and 15th at the National Stadium in Karachi. The ODI series will start from October 15.

“We are absolutely delighted to be making this historic announcement today. The England Women’s cricket team has never toured Pakistan before so this is another important step in our history and journey,” said ECB Managing Director of Women’s Cricket, Clare Connor as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Eoin Morgan-led squad will also be in Pakistan for their first tour to the country in 15 years. However, it won’t be the first time that England’s men and women will play a T20 double-header. In 2016, England’s women faced Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl, followed by the men’s team playing against Sri Lanka.

Coming back to Women’s team, both the sides last met in February when England beat Pakistan by 42 runs in the T20 World Cup in Australia. Before that, they played bilateral series in December 2019, in Kuala Lumpur, where England whitewashed Pakistan in the ODI series 2-0 and the T20I series 3-0.

“Women’s T20Is taking place before the men’s matches at the iconic National Stadium will mean more eyeballs will follow these matches than ever before. While this presents a great opportunity for the PCB to showcase the image and profile of women’s cricket, it is a chance for the women cricketers to demonstrate their talent and skills, and play their part in attracting, inspiring and motivating the next generation of women cricketers so that they can also fall in love with this great sport,” said PCB Chief Executive, Wasim Khan.

Here is the complete schedule: