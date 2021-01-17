Fan demands Preity Zinta to exclude this STAR player from KXIP during her Instagram live with KL Rahul

A fan took a hilarious dig at an international star.

KL Rahul and Preity Zinta recently interacted on Instagram Live.

KL Rahul, who flew back home from Australia leaving Ajinkya Rahane and Co. midway due to a wrist injury during India’s ongoing tour Down Under, was roped in by IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab for an Instagram Live session with Bollywood actress and entrepreneur Preity Zinta.

In his interaction with Preity, Rahul spoke at length about his injury, the quarantine life in Australia and missing his teammates at the KXIP camp.

The KXIP skipper also praised Chris Gayle and revealed why the West Indies superstar is still a significant part of the Mohali based franchise.

Speaking about the household names in the KXIP side, fans quickly gave Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell an honourable mention before Rahul joined Preity for the live chat on Instagram.

One of the fans took a hilarious dig at Maxwell and demanded the latter’s removal from the KXIP team ahead of the 2021 IPL players’ auction. “Maxiii ko hatao,” commented the fan.

The 32-year-old had a poor season with both bat and the ball in the 2020 edition of the IPL. Popularly known as ‘The Big Show’ among the fans, Maxwell failed to deliver the goods for KXIP in Rahul’s debut season as captain.

Preity co-owned KXIP bought Maxwell for a whopping INR 10.75 crores at the 2020 IPL players’ auction.