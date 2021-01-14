Fans lash out at Alyssa Healy for criticising Indian players on complaining about hotel facilities in Brisbane

Team India, Alyssa Healy (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • Rahane & Co. is unhappy with the facilities provided to them at the team hotel.

  • Alyssa Healy's recent post has caused furore on Twitter.

Australia’s women cricketer Alyssa Healy, on Wednesday, took a dig at the Indian team after the visitors complained about the hotel facilities in Brisbane.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly complained to Cricket Australia over the inner-city hotel where Ajinkya Rahane and his men are staying.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the injury-hit Indian team is currently wondering how they can boost their recovery without access to “basic amenities” like a pool and gym.

A BCCI official close to the development stated: “We are locked up in our rooms, have to make our own beds, clean our own toilets. Food is coming from a nearby Indian restaurant which will be given to us on our floor. We can’t move out of the floor that’s been designated to us.”

Meanwhile, Alyssa seemed unimpressed with the Indian contingent and took to Twitter to express her disappointment. The 30-year-old, wife of the Aussie speedster Mitchell Starc, stated that Australia and New Zealand women’s teams completed their quarantine period in the same hotel last year and survived.

As expected, Healy’s tweet caused a massive uproar on social media with several Indian fans lashing out at her because many of the players have been in bio bubble since September-November last year.

https://twitter.com/adamya30/status/1349363318507466752

