Fans lash out at Alyssa Healy for criticising Indian players on complaining about hotel facilities in Brisbane

Rahane & Co. is unhappy with the facilities provided to them at the team hotel.

Alyssa Healy's recent post has caused furore on Twitter.

Australia’s women cricketer Alyssa Healy, on Wednesday, took a dig at the Indian team after the visitors complained about the hotel facilities in Brisbane.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly complained to Cricket Australia over the inner-city hotel where Ajinkya Rahane and his men are staying.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the injury-hit Indian team is currently wondering how they can boost their recovery without access to “basic amenities” like a pool and gym.

A BCCI official close to the development stated: “We are locked up in our rooms, have to make our own beds, clean our own toilets. Food is coming from a nearby Indian restaurant which will be given to us on our floor. We can’t move out of the floor that’s been designated to us.”

Meanwhile, Alyssa seemed unimpressed with the Indian contingent and took to Twitter to express her disappointment. The 30-year-old, wife of the Aussie speedster Mitchell Starc, stated that Australia and New Zealand women’s teams completed their quarantine period in the same hotel last year and survived.

👋🏻 – the Aus and NZ women’s teams did their quarantine in the same hotel last year. Here’s a shock – we survived…. https://t.co/9YUTvZ8RqR — Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) January 13, 2021

As expected, Healy’s tweet caused a massive uproar on social media with several Indian fans lashing out at her because many of the players have been in bio bubble since September-November last year.

Were u in the bubble and away from home for over 4 months before the quarantine too? — Ankush Goyal (@AnkushGoyal24) January 13, 2021

Reckon you didn't come out of months of quarantines(including ipl). Also you expect them to "deal with it" just cause you did? — Abhishree Jain (@AbhishreeJ) January 13, 2021

After playing 3 exhausting test matches ? — Rahul Saini (@RahulSainiRock1) January 13, 2021

FYI Indian Team has been in Bubble for 5 months in a row now

Here's a shock:You weren't — Siddhant (@CricSidd) January 13, 2021

Seems like @ahealy77 want to pick up fight!@BCCI boys are in quarantine for more than 6 months — Gary Parmar (@parmargurpreet) January 13, 2021

Definitely you guys weren't playing 5 days test cricket! Indian team and Australian team should be treated equally — #We want aggressive Kohli back 💪 (@crickohli18) January 13, 2021

I'm surprised by this comparison @ahealy77 most of the plyrs have been playing fr the last 4-5 months now, the plyrs are not 100% fit, they are just complaining about something which was promised to them but not delivered. Give them the benefit of Doubt. #brisbanetest #INDvAUS https://t.co/Z7v1k7ry1j — Student (@Kshitij070) January 13, 2021

Point here is why promise them something when you can't deliver? Imagine the outroar if BCCI did this to them? https://t.co/8NrhxbKdwx — Sudharshan Vyas (@IndianRojo) January 13, 2021

Were u in bio bubble for 7 months in a row? https://t.co/zYq1bt6tsx — AD (@cricadharsh) January 13, 2021

