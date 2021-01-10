Greg Chappell reveals his most exciting Test XI; no place for Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara

Greg Chappell named Shane Warne as the lone spinner in his exciting Test XI.

Chappell picked two Indians in his team.

Former Australia skipper Greg Chappell has revealed his most exciting playing eleven in Test cricket. The list did not feature several popular names like Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Sunil Gavaskar, Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting and many others.

Chappell picked Virender Sehwag and Colin Milburn as openers. Sehwag was known for his attacking batting style. He has scored two triple centuries in the longest format. On the other hand, Millburn played in the 60s. The English cricketer played nine matches where he scored two centuries and as many half-centuries.

For the middle-order, Chappell picked Vivian Richards, Graeme Pollock and India skipper Virat Kohli. Richards played 121 Tests and amassed 8540 runs with 24 tons and 45 fifties. Kohli is the only modern player to be featured in the list. The Delhi-lad has accumulated 7318 runs in 87 Tests with 27 centuries and 23 half-tons.

Chappell picked Adam Gilchrist as wicketkeeper

Another West Indies player in the list was legendary Garfield Sobers. In 93 Tests, Sobers scored 8032 runs with 26 hundreds and picked up 235 wickets.

For the role of wicketkeeper, Chappell went with Australia’s Adam Gilchrist. The southpaw scored 5570 runs in 96 Tests with 17 tons and have 416 dismissals to his name – second best in the history.

Chappell picked Wasim Akram, Dennis Lillee and Jeff Thompson as pacers while Shane Warne as a lone spinner. Warne with 708 wickets in 145 Tests is the second-highest wicket-taker in the longest format.

Akram took 414 wickets in the red-ball format which is most by any Pakistani bowler. Lillee had taken 355 scalps in Tests. On the other hand, Thompson picked up 200 wickets in 51 Tests.

Here is Greg Chappell’s most exciting Test XI:

Virender Sehwag, Colin Milburn, Sir Vivian Richards, Graeme Pollock, Virat Kohli, Sir Garfield Sobers, Adam Gilchrist, Wasim Akram, Shane Warne, Dennis Lillee, Jeff Thomson.