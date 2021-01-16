Hardik and Krunal’s father Himanshu Pandya passes away due to cardiac arrest

Hardik and Krunal Pandya’s father died of cardiac arrest on Saturday.

Krunal has left his teammates at the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy to be with his family.

Indian cricketers Hardik and Krunal Pandyas’ father passed away on Saturday morning due to a cardiac arrest. Himanshu Pandya, 71, suffered a heart attack and could not survive.

While Hardik isn’t involved in any cricketing activity at present, Krunal was with the Baroda team for the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT).

As per the latest reports, Krunal has left the bio-secure bubble that he was in with the rest of the Baroda players to be with his family.

“Yes, Krunal Pandya has left the bubble. It is a personal tragedy, Baroda Cricket Association mourns this loss of Hardik and Krunal,” Baroda Cricket Association CEO Shishir Hattangadi told ANI.

Krunal has so far played three matches in the 2021 SMAT, managing to take four wickets. In the first match against Uttarakhand, he also scored 76 runs for his domestic team.

Himanshu Pandya has often been lauded for his sacrifices that led to his son’s making a name for themselves in the Indian cricket spectrum.

“Whenever I speak about Hardik and Krunal, I cannot control my tears and that they have done so well is God’s gift. Our intentions of letting them play cricket from a very young age was questioned and criticized by many relatives. But we were not willing to change our plans, and it is great to see what they have achieved now,” he had told Mumbai Indians (MI) in an interview.