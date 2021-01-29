India vs England 2021: Complete schedule, match timings, venues, squads and live streaming details

The first Test between India and England is scheduled from February 5.

England's win in 2012-13 is the only time India have lost a Test series at home against any opposition in last 16 years.

India have not lost a home Test series since 2012, and incidentally, England were the last team that registered a series win in the longest format of the game on Indian soil.

The upcoming four-match Test series against England will play a key role in determining if India, who are currently at the top of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) table, will make it to the final, scheduled to be held at the iconic Lord’s cricket ground in June.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has booked The Leela Palace in Chennai for both teams, and players will not be allowed to step out of their rooms during the seven-day quarantine period. All the players will be tested for Covid-19 thrice in first three days.

According to Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) secretary RS Ramasaamy, the two Tests would be played without spectators as per a BCCI directive, considering the prevailing pandemic situation.

Full Schedule:

Tests

1st Test, February 5-9, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 04:00 AM GMT / 09:30 AM IST

2nd Test, February 13-17, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 04:00 AM GMT / 09:30 AM IST

3rd Test, February 24-28, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad, 09:00 AM GMT / 02:30 PM IST

4th Test, March 04-08, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad, 04:00 AM GMT / 09:30 AM IST

T20Is

1st T20I, March 12, Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad, 01:30 PM GMT / 07:00 PM IST

2nd T20I, March 14, Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad, 01:30 PM GMT / 07:00 PM IST

3rd T20I, March 16, Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad, 01:30 PM GMT / 07:00 PM IST

4th T20I, March 18, Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad, 01:30 PM GMT / 07:00 PM IST

5th T20I, March 20, Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad, 01:30 PM GMT / 07:00 PM IST

ODIs

1st ODI, March 23, MCA Stadium, Pune, 01:30 PM GMT / 07:00 PM IST

2nd ODI, March 26, MCA Stadium, Pune, 01:30 PM GMT / 07:00 PM IST

3rd ODI, March 28, MCA Stadium, Pune, 01:30 PM GMT / 07:00 PM IST

Squads

India (First two Tests):

Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur.

England squad (First two Tests):

Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes (vc), Moeen Ali, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Olly Stone, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, James Anderson.

Broadcast and Live Streaming details: