IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra predicts the most expensive buy in upcoming auction

Aakash Chopra made predictions regarding IPL 2021 auctions.

Chopra picked a list of players who could attract a good amount of money.

The 2021 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) is getting close, and all the teams have announced the list of their retained/released players. The auction for the fourteenth season is likely to take place in the third week of February. Therefore, the trading window has been opened for teams to trade some players before the mini-auction.

Meanwhile, the cricket experts and pundits have started releasing their prophecies concerning how much money some certain players can attract in the upcoming auctions. In the process, former India opener Aakash Chopra had made some bold predictions on the day when all the eight IPL issued the list of their released and retained players.

Chopra took to Twitter and said that Australian speedster Mitchell Starc, who opted out of IPL 2020, can become the most expensive IPL buy ever in the February auction.

Starc hasn’t played too many games in the lucrative league due to injuries or personal reasons. It is expected that the New South Wales pacer shall be available for selection this time around and franchises will target him considering the fact that Starc is a top-rated death bowler. The left-armer has so far played 27 IPL games and picked up 34 wickets at an average of 20.38 with 4/15 being his best.

Chopra further said that Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who has been released by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Wednesday could get somewhere around INR 7 to 8 crore.

The 43-year-old reckoned that English opener Jason Roy, who was a part of Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2020, could attract Rs 4-6 crore, while Glenn Maxwell and Nathan Coulter-Nile might get “decent contracts” in the upcoming auctions.

Chopra also picked two relatively new players who according to him, could earn a heavy amount in IPL 2021. The cricketer-turned-commentator predicted that Australian all-rounder Chris Green, who recently debuted in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, may well bag INR 5-6 crore while No. 5 Test all-rounder Kyle Jamieson could be roped in for a solid INR 5-7 crore prize group.