IPL 2021 Auction: Rajasthan Royals responds hilariously when asked to trade Ben Stokes to Mumbai Indians

A fan on Twitter asked Rajasthan Royals to trade Ben Stokes to Mumbai Indians.

RR came up with a hilarious response to MI fan's query.

England’s Ben Stokes is currently one of the best all-rounders in world cricket. Since his international debut against Ireland in 2011, Stokes has excelled in all formats, scoring runs, taking wickets and pulling off some exceptional catches for his side.

IPL franchise – Rajasthan Royals (RR) – retained the 29-year-old for the upcoming season last week. However, a Mumbai Indians (MI) fan wanted RR to trade Stokes to the defending champions ahead of the auction.

The Ambani-group owned MI already have some match-winners like Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya in their unit.

Still, a fan asked Royals to trade Stokes to his favourite franchise.

RR’s Twitter admin respond to the fan’s request with a hilarious GIF.

The Rajasthan-based franchise have released Aussie superstar Steve Smith from their squad before the 14th IPL auction. After Smith’s release, Stokes is now the most expensive player in the Royals squad.

The Christchurch-born player missed the first half of IPL 13 due to personal reasons in UAE last year but dazzled with his performances in the second half of the tournament.

In eight matches, Stokes scored 285 runs and also claimed two wickets. Despite looking rusty at the start, he managed to find some form and almost took his side into the playoffs. However, RR finished at the bottom in the points table after losing their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by a big margin.