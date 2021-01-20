IPL 2021: Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell among the nine players released by Kings XI Punjab

KL Rahul will continue to lead KXIP in IPL 2021.

Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell have been released from the Punjab squad.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have announced the list of released players for the 2021 season of Indian Premier League (IPL).

KXIP has released Glenn Maxwell for IPL 2021 after his poor show in the last edition. Maxwell was bought for INR 10.75 crore, but he was unsuccessful in hitting a single six in IPL 2020 and failed to drag KXIP over the line on several occasions.

Along with Maxwell, there have been other major players who have been let go by the franchise, including Sheldon Cottrell. Opening batsman KL Rahul will continue to lead the side.

The leg-spin duo of Murugan Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi have been retained along with Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh and Chris Jordan.

“The plan was to keep the core of the team and make sure the players who were part of the team last season will continue this year as well. We believe that this group along with whoever we pick at the auctions to fill those gaps will be able to turn things around for Kings XI Punjab,” said Head Coach Anil Kumble in a video posted by KXIP.

"The plan was to retain the core" – Head Coach @anilkumble1074 on the players retained, released and more… 🗣#IPL2021 #SaddaPunjab pic.twitter.com/1dGj79pum9 — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) January 20, 2021

Here’s the full list of players released and retained by Kings XI Punjab:

Released players:

Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Tajinder Singh

Retained players:

KL Rahul (c), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel.