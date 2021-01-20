IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians retain Trent Boult, release Lasith Malinga from their squad

Seven players released by Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2021.

After his release from the squad, Malinga may now join MI as a mentor.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have released as many as seven names which include Sri Lankan veteran Lasith Malinga, New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan and Australian all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile from their squad for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Having taken 170 scalps, the 37-year-old Malinga is the IPL’s highest wicket-taker but didn’t travel to the UAE to play in IPL 2020. According to reports, he might join the Mumbai camp as a mentor.

Kiwi quick Trent Boult, who was traded by MI from Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of the 2020 IPL auctions, has retained his place. The left-armer impressed one and all with his scintillating opening spells in the last edition.

Boult was also adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’ in the IPL 2021 final after he bagged a three-wicket haul to help his side swept aside DC by five wickets at the Dubai International Stadium.

Retained players:

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare (wk), Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan

Released players:

Lasith Malinga, Mitch McClenaghan, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Prince Balwant Rai, Digivijay Deshmukh.