IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) release 10 players ahead of the mini auction

RCB have released Chris Morris and Aaron Finch for IPL 2021.

IPL 2021 will take place between April-May.

Ahead of the 2021 IPL auction, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have released ten players, including Chris Morris, Aaron Finch and Shivam Dube.

The Virat Kohli-led side will also be without the services of Dale Steyn, who has pulled himself out of the tournament this season and Parthiv Patel, who has retired from the IPL.

Meanwhile, Adam Zampa and player he replaced last year, Kane Richardson, have been retained by the Bangalore-based franchise.

RCB qualified for the playoffs in IPL 2020, having finished fourth on the league table with 14 points from as many matches. However, they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the second eliminator to crash out of the tournament.

IPL 2021 is set to be held between April-May and efforts are on to host the T20 extravaganza in India.

List of released RCB players:

Chris Morris, Aaron Finch, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Moeen Ali, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Mann,

List of retained RCB players:

Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahamad, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

Slots Remaining: 13 (four foreigners and 8 Indians)

Purse Remaining: INR 35.7 crores