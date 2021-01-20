IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) releases five players from their squad ahead of the auction

SRH will go into the auction with a 22-member squad already available after having released only five players from the team.

The 2016 champion have released Billy Stanlake and Fabian Allen among the foreign players.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who finished third in IPL 2020, have released only five players from their squad ahead of the upcoming auction.

Among foreigners, Billy Stanlake and Fabian Allen, neither of whom played a game for the Sunrisers last season, have been released. Sanjay Yadav, B Sandeep and Yarra Prithviraj are the three Indians who failed to get an extension from the Hyderabad-based franchise.

Prithviraj was roped in as a replacement for Bhuvneshwar Kumar last year after the veteran pacer suffered an injury during a game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

IPL 2021 is set to be held between April-May and efforts are on to host the tournament in India.

List of SRH released players:

Sanjay Yadav, B Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Yarra Prithviraj

List of SRH retained players:

David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abdul Samad, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh.

Purse Remaining: INR 10.75 crores

Slots Remaining: 3 (one overseas)