Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh and other celebs shower Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma with blessings

Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma (Pic Source: Twitter/Instagram)

  • Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed a baby girl on Monday afternoon.

  • Anushka's co-stars and colleagues from the film fraternity congratulated her and Virat.

Team India captain Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby girl on Monday. Virat took to social media to reveal that the couple welcomed their first child on Monday afternoon. He added that “Anushka and the baby are both healthy.”

Kohli, who was granted paternity leave by BCCI so that he can be with his wife Anushka, returned to India from Australia after the first Test in Adelaide.

In his official statement, the 32-year-old also requested the paparazzi for some privacy.

Virat’s Instagram post already has 6 million likes and counting while amongst those who were all hearts for Virushka’s good news included Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Abhishek Bachchan and many others.

While fans flooded the comments section with good wishes, Bipasha Basu wrote, “Congratulations. God bless the little baby angel.”

Dia Mirza commented, “such wonderful news!!! Congratulations,” while Neha Dhupia wrote, “Congratulations … welcome to the best phase of your lives @anushkasharma @virat.kohli.”

Madhuri Dixit commented, “Congratulations @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma. May god shower his choicest blessings on you & your little angel.”

“Congratulations dear @AnushkaSharma and @imVkohli .. Welcome to this mad crazy ride but also truly truly magical.. Warmest Regards,” tweeted Genelia Deshmukh.

“Best news, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. So much love to the three of you,” wrote South India diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her Instagram story.

On Virat’s Instagram post, Rakul Preet Singh commented: “Omgggg Congratulations,” while Ishaan Khatter dropped heart emojis.

Check out some more reactions to Virat and Anushka welcoming a baby girl below:

