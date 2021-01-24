KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty join Robin Uthappa, his wife Sheetal and their friends at a dinner party

KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty joined Robin Uthappa, his wife Sheethal for a get together.

Rahul, Athiya, Robin and Sheethal were seen sporting wide smiles.

Star batsman KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty are among the most talked-about couples and whenever their pictures surface on social media, fans go berserk.

The two often indulge in Instagram PDAs as they drop adorable comments on each other’s posts and that creates a buzz on the internet. However, now, in some new photos, Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya can be seen joining her boyfriend Rahul, CSK’s new recruit Robin Uthappa and their friends for a get together.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Robin’s wife, Sheethal shared photos from their fun dinner with Athiya, Rahul and other friends. Since then, fans could not stop gushing on the new Cricket-Bollywood pair.

“I’v grown up having the most amazing friends who have been my family from the very beginning .. and so blessed to have that family growing at every stage of life #friendswhoarefamily #love #grateful,” Shheethal captioned her post.

Just a few days back, when Athiya conducted a Question-Answer session on Instagram, she was asked by a fan to share an unseen photo with Rahul.

The model-turned-actress obliged and shared a selfie with her rumoured beau and left the gram on fire.

Rahul was part of India’s Test squad on the Australia tour but didn’t feature in any of the four-matches. He had to return home after suffering a wrist injury batting in the nets. Despite battling with so many injuries, the Indian team led by Ajinkya Rahane won the series-decider in Brisbane to seal the series 2-1.