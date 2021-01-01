KL Rahul, Sarah Taylor and other cricketers extend New Year wishes to their fans and loved ones

The year 2020 has finally come to an end and it is time for some positivity in 2021.

Cricket fraternity wished netizens a prosperous year ahead.

Current and former cricketers across the globe greeted their fans and followers on the first day of the new year on Friday acknowledging that the year 2020 was a difficult one for humanity.

Team India star batsman KL Rahul extending his wishes to netizens on Twitter wrote: “New year, New feels, New chances. Same dreams, Fresh starts 2021.”

“Happy New Year!” tweeted England’s veteran stumper Sarah Taylor.

Happy New Year ! 🎉🎊 — Sarah Taylor (@Sarah_Taylor30) January 1, 2021

Former India international Virender Sehwag posted a photo of himself along with his wife Aarti and wrote, “May prosperity, strength and blessings galore in 2021.”

Here’s how other cricket stars extended their New Year wishes:

As we start afresh, hoping for a safer and happier 2021, let’s carry forward invaluable lessons from last year: to be consciously grateful for things and not take mother nature for granted. To value relationships and to keep in touch with our loved ones. #HappyNewYear! pic.twitter.com/MJRUaekRfF — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 1, 2021

Happy new year to everyone!! 🥳🥳#NewYear2021 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 1, 2021

– Stay Strong, Stay Healthy, Stay Safe & Wishing You All A Very Happy New Year from the Malik's ❤#GoodBye2020 #HappyNewYear2021 pic.twitter.com/SrazGO0d37 — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) December 31, 2020

May the New Year & this new decade usher in an era of happiness & prosperity! With vaccine preparations, I reiterate that we have to ensure no laxity in our resolve against COVID-19! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 1, 2021

Happy New Year, I wish all your Dreams come true in 2021, Onwards and Upwards. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 31, 2020

Happy New year 🎉from us🥰🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/dJAS2Ey2yU — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) December 31, 2020

Happy new year everyone, have a wonderful and blisfull year ✨ — Shardul Thakur (@imShard) January 1, 2021

Wishing all of you a peaceful, happy safe and prosperous new year. — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) January 1, 2021

Wishing everyone a safe and happy New Years all over the world 😘 Now, more than ever, make sure you look after yourselves and those around you! pic.twitter.com/LZYDPBJhko — Kate Cross (@katecross16) December 31, 2020

Happy New Year everyone. Excited to bring 2021 in by commentating alongside @BrianLara for the first time. #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/C14TNYycnU — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) December 31, 2020

Happy new year all you beautiful people x — Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) January 1, 2021

Let’s be positive!!! Have a blessed year… pic.twitter.com/46OQyRwDGs — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) December 31, 2020

Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year. 2020 was damn tough…but remember…Tough times never last but Tough people do. Thank You for being there throughout….immense gratitude 😇🙏 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 1, 2021

Wishing all of you Happy New Year and a year filled with Good health, Happiness, Success and Prosperity. Stay happy stay blessed!! #HappyNewYear2021 pic.twitter.com/wV16nlS6kr — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 1, 2021