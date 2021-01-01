KL Rahul, Sarah Taylor and other cricketers extend New Year wishes to their fans and loved ones

KL Rahul, Sarah Taylor (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • The year 2020 has finally come to an end and it is time for some positivity in 2021.

  • Cricket fraternity wished netizens a prosperous year ahead.

Current and former cricketers across the globe greeted their fans and followers on the first day of the new year on Friday acknowledging that the year 2020 was a difficult one for humanity.

Team India star batsman KL Rahul extending his wishes to netizens on Twitter wrote: “New year, New feels, New chances. Same dreams, Fresh starts 2021.”

“Happy New Year!” tweeted England’s veteran stumper Sarah Taylor.

Former India international Virender Sehwag posted a photo of himself along with his wife Aarti and wrote, “May prosperity, strength and blessings galore in 2021.”

Here’s how other cricket stars extended their New Year wishes:

