Michael Vaughan slams England selectors for resting Jonny Bairstow in first two Tests against India

England are set to play 4 Tests, 5 T20Is and 3 ODIs against hosts India.

ECB have not included Jonny Bairstow in their Test squad for India series.

The England selectors have rested middle-order batsman Jonny Bairstow for the first two Tests against India, a decision which is being criticised by former England skipper Michael Vaughan.

Responding to the Test squad selection, Vaughan took to Twitter and wrote: “Surely @jbairstow21 stays with the Test team for the start of the #India series … makes no sense that a player who has only just got his Test place back & plays spin is well is resting !!!! #SLvENG !!#OnOn.”

Surely @jbairstow21 stays with the Test team for the start of the #India series … makes no sense that a player who has only just got his Test place back & plays spin is well is resting !!!! #SLvENG !! #OnOn — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 25, 2021

This is not the first time Vaughan had taken a jibe at England selectors. Earlier, referring to Bairstow, Vaughan had tweeted: “The only player in England’s Top 3 that’s playing the sub-continent conditions with any control or calmness is resting for the first 2 Tests against the best Team in world at home #India !!! The world is officially mad … #SLvENG.”

The only player in England’s Top 3 that’s playing the sub continent conditions with any control or calmness is resting for the first 2 Tests against the best Team in world at home #India !!! The world is officially mad … #SLvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 23, 2021

Bairstow was part of both the playing XI in England’s recent 2-0 series win over Sri Lanka in their own backyard. He looked in complete control in the spin-friendly conditions at Galle and scored 47, 35 in the two innings of the first Test. In the second Test, Bairstow managed to get scores of 28 and 29 in two innings.

Under the leadership of Joe Root, England will be looking to show a spirited performance in India to bolster their chances of making it to the ICC World Test Championship Final in June.

The England tour of India comprising of four Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs will begin on February 5 with the red-ball series.