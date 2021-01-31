Mitchell Marsh cops fine for screaming at the umpire during BBL 10 Qualifier

Mitchell Marsh has been charged for showing dissent at an umpire's decision.

Marsh was given out caught down the leg side off the bowling of Steven O'Keefe despite missing the ball by some margin.

Perth Scorchers’ allrounder Mitchell Marsh has been fined A$5,000 after being charged with a Level 2 Offence under Cricket Australia’s Code of Conduct, the Australia board said in a statement on Sunday morning. T

The announcement was made a day after Marsh screamed at the umpire during BBL 10 Qualifier between Scorchers and Sydney Sixers.

The incident took place when Marsh was deemed out in the 13th over of Scorchers’ innings. The batsman was trapped down the legside by left-arm spinner Steve O’Keefe and wicketkeeper Joshua Philippe took the catch. After being wrongly given out, Marsh lost his cool and used cuss words at the umpire.

Marsh has now accepted the charge and a A$5000 fine but will be free to play in the Scorchers Challenger on Thursday night.

“I accept the fine handed down to me, my reaction to the umpire’s decision was unacceptable and not the example I want to be setting for any young cricketer.

I have complete respect for the umpires and the job they do. I’ll learn from this and look forward to Thursday night’s match.”

Earlier, while on-air, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting had said he feared Marsh would be suspended.

“You name another time in the game where you’ve seen a reaction like that for as prolonged as that was from a batsman,” Ponting had said on Channel 7. “I’m not hoping he does (get suspended) but I reckon he will.

“He will have to pay in some way, shape or form for his reaction to that dismissal. Let’s hope it is not a bad outcome. It will be bad in one way or the other, but his reaction was over the top and not expected from a senior Australian player,” he added.