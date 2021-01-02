NZ vs PAK: Neil Wagner ruled out of the second Test due to a toe injury; replacement announced

Neil Wagner will miss the second Test against Pakistan after suffering a toe injury.

The second Test between the two sides begins from January 3 in Christchurch.

New Zealand speedster Neil Wagner will miss the second Test against Pakistan as he has been ruled out due to a toe injury. The left-armer bowled 49 overs in the first Test at Mount Maunganui with a broken toe and bagged four wickets, to guide his side to a 101-run victory.

Wagner bowled after taking pain relief injections in the first Test. Now, he is expected to be out for more than five weeks.

In place of Wagner, Canterbury fast bowler Matt Henry has been roped in to the New Zealand squad for the second Test, starting from Sunday at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead heaped praises on Henry and said the paceman is in good form as he has taken 6-for against Pakistan A team.

“Matt has been in good form with the ball having recently taken 6-53 for New Zealand A against the Pakistan Shaheens (A side) in December,” Stead said as quoted by Cricbuzz.

“We’re still a couple of days out from the Test, so need to take a look at the surface while also assessing our options for best-possible team make-up,” he added.

“Everyone knows Neil plays with his heart on his sleeve and he just showed how tough he really is and how valuable he’s been to New Zealand for a long, long time, and we’ll miss him enormously. We want to be sensible about it. He probably needs five or six weeks of healing now to be right for the end of the season,” Stead added further.

Here is New Zealand’s updated Test squad:

Kane Williamson (c), BJ Watling (wk), Will Young, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Matt Henry.