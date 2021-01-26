PAK vs SA – WATCH: Imran Butt takes a brilliant catch in slips to dismiss Aiden Markram

South Africa won the toss and opted to bat in their first Test in Pakistan since 2007.

Imran Butt took an excellent match to dismiss Aiden Markram on Day 1 of the Karachi Test.

Pakistan’s Imran Butt took an excellent catch to dismiss South African opener Aiden Markram early on Day 1 of the first Test making his debut game a memorable one.

Imran was standing in the slip cordon when he took a low-lying catch, helping Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi getting his first wicket of the match on a pitch, which is believed to be a batting paradise.

“An unforgettable debut already for Imran But,” the International Cricket Council (ICC) captioned their video post on Twitter.

An unforgettable debut already for Imran Butt 👀#PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/Qpv5IEJvaw — ICC (@ICC) January 26, 2021

Earlier, South Africa captain Quinton de Kock won the toss and opted to bat first in the two-match series opener against Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Lineups:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abid Ali, Imran Butt (debutant), Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan, Nauman Ali (debutant), Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (captain), Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

Umpires: Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza

TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob

Match referee: Mohammad Javed Malik