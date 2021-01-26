PAK vs SA: WATCH – Mohammed Rizwan does a Jonty Rhodes to dismiss Rassie van der Dussen

South Africa have opted to bat in the first Test against Pakistan in Karachi.

Mohammed Rizwan exhibited brilliant fielding skills to remove Rassie van der Dussen.

In the ongoing first Test between Pakistan and South Africa at National Stadium in Karachi, the home team’s wicketkeeper Mohammed Rizwan gained the attention through a spectacular fielding effort to remove Proteas batsman Rassie van der Dussen (17).

The video of the run-out has gone viral on social media. It all happened in the 16th over of South Africa’s first innings bowled by Fahim Ashraf.

Dusan played the ball through the covers and tried to steal a quick single, but Pakistan skipper Babar Azam stormed in and collected the red leather. In the meantime, non-striking batsman Dean Elgar refused to take a single, so van der Dussen had to return back to the batting end.

However, it was too late as Rizwan picked up Azam’s throw at the right time, displayed acrobatic work and shattered the stumps to ran Dussen out.

Here is the video:

Pakistan bowlers dominate Day 1

After winning the toss on Day 1 of the first Test, Quinton de Kock decided to bat first, but the decision went wrong as Pakistan bowlers completely dominated the proceedings. The touring side kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and never really looked like they were in the game.

Opener Elgar showed some resistance and held his end for a longer time. The left-handed batsman smashed a fifty and scored 58 off 106 deliveries before Nauman Ali sent him back to the pavilion.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah shined with the ball for the hosts. He claimed three wickets in 22 overs for 54 runs. Apart from Yasir, Nauman and Shaheen Afridi picked up a couple while Hasan Ali bagged one wicket.

In the first innings, South Africa were bundled out for 220 in 69.2 overs.