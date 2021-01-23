Pakistan vs South Africa, Test Series 2021: Complete Schedule, Squads and WTC Points

Babar Azam is fit to lead Pakistan again.

The first Test is scheduled to be played at Karahi's National Stadium from January 26.

The South African cricket team is currently in Pakistan to play two Tests and three T20 internationals, commencing from January 26. After the conclusion of the second Test, the Proteas Test squad will return home and a separate team shall play the three-match T20I series in Pakistan.

Players of both teams entered the bio-secure bubble on January 19, and the squads will be trimmed to 16 ahead of the first Test.

Schedule for Pakistan-South Africa Test series:

1st Test, January 26-30: National Stadium (Karachi)

2nd Test, February 4-8: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (Rawalpindi)

(ICC World Test Championship 2019-21):

Matches in the series Points for a win Points for a tie Points for a draw Points for a defeat 2 60 30 20 0

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (c), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Daryn Dupavillon, Marco Jansen.