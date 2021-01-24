PCB announces Pakistan’s squad for first Test against South Africa

Pakistan and South Africa will compete in a two-match Test series.

The first Test is set to begin from January 26.

On Sunday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a 17-man Test squad for the first Test against South Africa starting January 26 in Karachi.

In a press release, PCB confirmed that they have left out Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam and Salman Ali Agha from the players who were named as probables and part of the training camp in the lead-up to the two-match series. However, they will remain with the home team in practice and warm-up sessions.

The final squad now consists of two openers, two wicket-keepers, two all-rounders each, four middle-order batsmen, three spinners and four fast bowlers.

Babar Azam, who missed the New Zealand Tests due to injury, has been deemed fit to play in the upcoming series and will be leading the side against South Africa and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan will be his deputy.

The playing eleven will be announced at the toss after consultation with head coach Misbah ul Haq.

Pakistan squad for the Karachi Test:

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Sajid Khan, Tabish Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Hassan Ali.