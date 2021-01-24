PCB announces Pakistan’s squad for first Test against South Africa

Posted On / /
Pakistan Test team (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • Pakistan and South Africa will compete in a two-match Test series.

  • The first Test is set to begin from January 26.

On Sunday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a 17-man Test squad for the first Test against South Africa starting January 26 in Karachi.

In a press release, PCB confirmed that they have left out Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam and Salman Ali Agha from the players who were named as probables and part of the training camp in the lead-up to the two-match series. However, they will remain with the home team in practice and warm-up sessions.

The final squad now consists of two openers, two wicket-keepers, two all-rounders each, four middle-order batsmen, three spinners and four fast bowlers.

Babar Azam, who missed the New Zealand Tests due to injury, has been deemed fit to play in the upcoming series and will be leading the side against South Africa and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan will be his deputy.

The playing eleven will be announced at the toss after consultation with head coach Misbah ul Haq.

Pakistan squad for the Karachi Test:

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Sajid Khan, Tabish Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Hassan Ali.

TAGS: , , ,

CATEGORY: Pakistan

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.