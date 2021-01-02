Sealed with a kiss: Stuart Broad gets engaged to his girlfriend Mollie King

Stuart Broad and Mollie King were first romantically linked in March 2018.

"The best way to start 2021": Broad captioned his Instagram post.

England pacer Stuart Broad got engaged to his girlfriend Mollie King on Day 1 of the year 2021. For the first time, the couple went on a date in March 2018, split in August the same year, but got back together in February 2020.

Mollie, an English singer and model, posted an image on her official Instagram account, with the caption, “A thousand times yes! I still can’t believe it, the most magical start to the new year! I can’t wait to spend all my years with you @stuartbroad.”

Broad on his Instagram wrote, “The best way to start 2021.”

The duo was on a walk in the countryside when Broad popped the big question. Mollie and Broad’s announcement came just hours after the model posted on social media how much she would miss her boyfriend as he departs for Sri Lanka tour.

Broad’s teammate Mark Wood commented, “Congratulations mate.” His former teammate, Steven Finn, also congratulated the couple.

When Broad was nominated for the BBC Sports Personality Of The Year Award, Mollie called him ‘modest’.