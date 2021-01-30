Shakib al Hasan returns as Bangladesh announces squad for upcoming Test series against West Indies

Shakib al Hasan has returned to Bangladesh Test side for WI series.

The first Test is scheduled to begin on February 3 in Chattogram.

Shakib Al Hasan has been included in Bangladesh’s squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies. The 33-year-old all-rounder had suffered a groin injury during the third ODI on January 25 and walked off the field without completing his fifth over. He returned to training on Saturday morning after a recent scan revealed no major damage.

Apart from Shakib, the national selectors have also added Shadman Islam to the squad who was chosen for Bangladesh’s last Test match, the one-off game against Zimbabwe in February 2020.

Among the uncapped players are Yasir Ali, the middle-order batsman who was picked for the Zimbabwe Test, and fast bowler Hasan Mahmud, who made his ODI debut against West Indies last week.

In the three-match ODI series, Bangladesh whitewashed West Indies 3-0 and Shakib put up with good performances as he contributed with both bat and the ball. The left-hander scored 113 runs at an average of 56.5 and also managed to take six wickets.

The first Test in Chattogram begins on February 3, while the second Test in Dhaka is scheduled for February 11 start.

Bangladesh Test Squad:

Mominul Haque (c), Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammed Mithun, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Saif Hassan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Shadman Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Zayed, Ebadat Hossain, Hasan Mahmud