Shoaib Akhtar responds hilariously when asked to describe Rohit Sharma in one word

Shoaib Akhtar recently conducted a Question and Answer session on Twitter.

An Indian fan asked the former Pakistan pacer to describe Rohit Sharma in one word.

Shoaib Akhtar has always hit the headlines by antics inside the field or off the field. On Sunday, the former Pakistan speedster left everyone in splits with a classy reply to a fan’s query.

Akhtar started the one-off Question and Answer (Q/A) session on Twitter by telling his fans and followers to use the hashtag #AskShoaibAkhtar before asking their queries.

“Describe Rohit Sharma in one word @shoaib100mph,” an Indian fan asked Akhtar to which the 45-year-old responded, “Jasay he word market main aata hai toh batata hoon (Will get back to you once I find the word in the market).”

When asked about what he has to say about former India captain MS Dhoni, Akhtar won the internet by replying: “It’s the name of an era.”

Akhtar earlier backed Rohit for Team India’s captaincy

Akhtar has always been a big fan of Rohit and often called him one of the world’s best captains. In November 2020, he even backed Rohit to lead India in Australia in Virat Kohli’s absence.

After captaining Mumbai Indians (MI) to their record fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title in UAE, Rohit went to India for rehab that led him to miss the ODI and T20I of the ongoing Australia tour, along with the first two Tests.

The Mumbaikar is now all set to return to action through the Sydney Test, which starts on Thursday (January 7).