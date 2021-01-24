Shubman Gill reveals how Yuvraj Singh helped him in preparing for the Australia Tests

Shubman Gill has credited Yuvraj Singh for preparing him well for the Australia tour.

Gill scored 259 runs in three Tests at 51.80 including two fifties in Australia.

While growing up, right-handed batsman Shubman Gill dreamed of playing for his country. Hailing from Chak Khehrewala, a small village in Ferozepur district of Punjab, a young Shubman used to be glued to the television set to watch Sachin Tendulkar bat and idolise his style.

Back in those days, not many would have thought that Shubman will actually live his dream of playing for India.

He made his ODI debut against New Zealand in January 2019 but had to wait a little longer for making into the Test side. And when the opportunity arrived in the series against Australia, Gill proved his worth, amassing 265 in three Tests at 51.80 including two fifties. Even though the 21-year-old could not convert his good starts into big scores in the first couple of innings, his 91 in the second innings at the Gabba guided India to a series win over Australia.

Shubman Gill credits Yuvraj Singh for his success

Just a few months ago before IPL 2020, Gill had long sessions with former India international Yuvraj Singh and a few other young cricketers. Those sessions helped Shubamn in tackling short balls from the Aussie pacers.

“The camp with Yuvi paaji before the IPL was very useful. During that camp, he prepared me to face the chin music. He used to throw hundreds of short-pitch balls to me from different angles, and I think it helped me a lot,” Gill was quoted as saying by TOI.

On missing out on his maiden Test hundred, being caught in the slip for 91 during the fourth and final Test in Brisbane, Gill stated, “I am relaxed now. Making my debut for India is a big relief. I was a bit nervous. A century could have been cherry on the cake. I was well set and I should have scored the century, but at the same time, I am happy that I have contributed to the team’s victory. This series was a big learning curve for me and I have become a better cricketer.”

He further opined, “The next goal is to score consistently at this level. England series will be crucial for me because now I will not be an unknown entity. Facing the likes of James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer will be challenging but I am up for it. I was craving for homemade food. For the next couple of days, I just want to be home and eat my favourite dishes.”