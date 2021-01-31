WATCH: Siddarth Kaul dons a helmet with BCCI logo during SMAT 2021 match, umpires ask him to cover it

Siddarth Kaul came out to the middle wearing a BCCI logo helmet.

Umpires asked Kaul to cover the BCCI logo on the helmet.

During a T20 match in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Punjab’s Siddarth Kaul walked in to bat against Baroda with a helmet having the BCCI logo.

The BCCI helmet is worn by players only when they participate in the tournaments featuring the national team. Therefore, what Kaul did was against the rules. And when the umpires spotted the Punjab cricketer wearing a BCCI logo helmet, they asked him to cover it with a tape or a bandage. The Indian tricolour on top of the BCCI logo, however, was permitted by the officials.

According to the BCCI guidelines, a clear instruction has been given to the match referees to tell team officials that their players are not permitted to use India gloves, pads, caps or helmets. If a player inadvertently wears India stuff, then he/she should be taping on the helmet crest or caps.

The 2021 edition of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will conclude with Baroda taking on Tamil Nadu in the final at Ahmedabad’s Sardar Patel Stadium on Sunday night. Kaul’s Punjab lost to Baroda in the second semi-final by 25 runs on Friday (January 29).