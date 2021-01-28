SMAT 2021: Baroda’s Vishnu Solanki hits a helicopter shot six off the last ball against Haryana – WATCH

Vishnu Solanki's helicopter shot (Photo Source: Twitter)

  • Vishnu Solanki finished the game in MS Dhoni style.

  • Baroda will now take on Punjab in the second semi-final on Friday.

A stunning finish against Haryana in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Wednesday saw Vishnu Solanki emerge as the star as he smashed 16 runs of the last three deliveries to take Baroda home.

Chasing 148 to win, Solanki came in to bat at No.3 and hit a quickfire half-century. When 18 runs were needed off the last over, Solanki was dropped off the second ball by Sumit Kumar and no one would have thought that this dropped catch would cost Haryana the game in the end.

Solanki then blasted a six and a four to bring the equation down to five runs to win off the last ball. Under extreme pressure, Solanki held his nerves and hit the final delivery over long-on for a maximum with a MS Dhoni-esque helicopter shot, taking Baroda into the semi-finals.

Baroda will now have a face-off with Punjab in 2nd semi-final on Friday (January 29). The Mandeep Singh-led side into the last four comfortably, beating defending champions Karnataka by 9 wickets and 44 balls to spare in the first quarter-final.

