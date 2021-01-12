SMAT 2021 – WATCH: S Sreesanth picks up a wicket after 7 years; thanks to the pitch after finishing his spell

S Sreesanth marked his return to competitive cricket after seven years on Monday.

The 37-year-old pacer was seen making a grateful gesture to the pitch after finishing his spell.

Two times World Cup winner S Sreesanth made his return to competitive cricket on Monday as he represented Kerala in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali (T20) Trophy game against Puducherry in Mumbai.

The 37-year-old pacer celebrated his comeback with the prized scalp of opponent vice-captain Fabid Ahmed, his first wicket in seven years.

Sreesanth conceded nine runs in his first over, but came back strong in his second and knocked over the Puducherry opener. He registered figures of 1/29 in 4 overs and thanked the pitch after finishing his spell.

Off-spinner Jalaj Saxena claimed three wickets for 13 to restrict Puducherry on 136/8. In reply, Kerala chased down the target in 18.2 overs with six wickets in hand.

After recording a win in his comeback game, Sreesanth took to Twitter and shared the video of his first wicket in 7 years.

“Thanks a lot for all the support and love.. it’s just the beginning..with all of ur wishes and prayers many many many more to go.. lots of respect to u nd family,” tweeted Sreesanth.

A lifetime ban was imposed on Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan by the BCCI for their alleged spot-fixing in the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, last year, Sreesanth’s life ban was reduced to seven years, which got over in September this year.