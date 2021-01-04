Twitter erupts as Kane Williamson hits 24th century of his glorious Test career

Kane Williamson smashed the third century of the ongoing New Zealand summer.

It was Williamson's second hundred in the 2-match Test series against Pakistan.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson is having s dream run in the ongoing summer of New Zealand. After smashing a double hundred against West Indies followed by a century in the first Test against Pakistan, Williamson yet again showed his top-class batting as he slammed another ton in the ongoing second Test against Mohammed Rizwan and Co. at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

During the 72nd over of Kiwi innings bowled by Faheem Ashraf, Williamson guided the ball towards fine leg for a boundary and reached his Test career’s 24th century. He took just 35 balls to go from fifty to hundred.

Most Test Centuries since 2010

27 – Virat Kohli

– Virat Kohli 26 – Steve Smith

– Steve Smith 24 – Kane Williamson

– Kane Williamson 24 – David Warner

– David Warner 23 – Alastair Cook

Meanwhile, on Day 2, New Zealand have scored 284/3 in 83 overs. Williamson and Henry Nicholls are batting on 111 and 88 runs respectively.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

More runs for Big Daddy Kane. Mans is boss!#NZvsPAK #tonmachine — Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) January 4, 2021

Another 100 from the great Kane Williamson. Justly the number 1 batsman in the world at the moment. Some form this. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) January 4, 2021

There are few 200 run partnerships that feel like such a gut punch #NZvPAK — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) January 4, 2021

Another century.

Kane ‘Consistent’ Williamson is simply superb 👏 🙇‍♂️ #NZvPak — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 4, 2021

One day up.. next day down.. Kane Williamson's masterclass leaves Pakistan in shambles. Noballs. Drops.. hopelessness all around. #NZvPAK — Sawera Pasha (@sawerapasha) January 4, 2021

Very benefit-of-hindsight tweet, but putting on Shan before tea really did get Williamson going. Until then, he'd scored 21 off 72. Took 11 runs off the 5 balls Shan bowled to him, and has gone at better than a run a ball since. #NZvsPAK — Danyal Rasool (@Danny61000) January 4, 2021

Test runs since 2010 for all countries. Only Kohli and Smith have more test centuries than Kane Williamson. Only Smith has a higher average. #nzvpak #NZvsPak pic.twitter.com/9Lf2xVTWwN — Christopher Bishop (@cjsbishop) January 4, 2021

Kane Williamson is on song and the symphony is soothing to the soul. Not only his.

A double and two centuries in the last three tests

Flew from 78 to 94 on four fours in one over

15 fours and 140 balls #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/n09NBPccic — Anand Datla (@SportaSmile) January 4, 2021

The bank rise as one! Kane Williamson is a once in a lifetime sort of player. Best place to view the craftsman at work? LIVE 🏏#NZvPAK #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/IVChgjByW6 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 4, 2021

First hundred of 2021 – Kane Williamson brings up hundred from 140 balls including 15 fours. Double hundred vs West Indies.

Hundred vs Pakistan.

Hundred vs Pakistan. What a summer, Class Williamson. pic.twitter.com/xZJY498DQx — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 4, 2021

Another day another Masterclass from New Zealand’s Dial 911: Kane Williamson. Reached his half-century in 105 balls & took only 35 balls to his next fifty. Looking set for a big one — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) January 4, 2021

Kane Williamson strike rate by balls faced in this innings: 1-30 – 16.66

31-60 – 50.00

61-90 – 70.00

91-120 – 86.66

121-146 – 180.00#NZvPak — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) January 4, 2021

Kane Williamson plays his game regardless of the pitch & opposition,literally never seen him under pressure while batting,truly a great. #NZvsPAK — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) January 4, 2021

Imagine being as good as something as Kane Williamson is at batting #NZvPAK — Tim Michell (@tim_michell) January 4, 2021

Runs per 25 balls: Kane Williamson today 1st: 5 (s/r 20)

2nd: 5 (s/r 20)

3rd: 15 (s/r 60)

4th: 23 (s/r 92)

5th: 24 (s/r 96)

6th: 36 (s/r 144) That's called first getting set then getting on top of the bowlers.#NZvPAK — Michael Wagener (@Mykuhl) January 4, 2021