Twitter erupts as Kane Williamson hits 24th century of his glorious Test career

Kane Williamson (Image Source: Twitter)

  • Kane Williamson smashed the third century of the ongoing New Zealand summer.

  • It was Williamson's second hundred in the 2-match Test series against Pakistan.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson is having s dream run in the ongoing summer of New Zealand. After smashing a double hundred against West Indies followed by a century in the first Test against Pakistan, Williamson yet again showed his top-class batting as he slammed another ton in the ongoing second Test against Mohammed Rizwan and Co. at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

During the 72nd over of Kiwi innings bowled by Faheem Ashraf, Williamson guided the ball towards fine leg for a boundary and reached his Test career’s 24th century. He took just 35 balls to go from fifty to hundred.

Most Test Centuries since 2010

  • 27 – Virat Kohli
  • 26 – Steve Smith
  • 24 – Kane Williamson
  • 24 – David Warner
  • 23 – Alastair Cook

Meanwhile, on Day 2, New Zealand have scored 284/3 in 83 overs. Williamson and Henry Nicholls are batting on 111 and 88 runs respectively.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

