Twitter reactions: Azhar Ali, Mohammad Rizwan drive Pakistan to 297 amid NZ all-rounder Kyle Jamieson’s fifer

Azhar Ali played a brilliant knock of 93 runs in the second Test against New Zealand.

Kyle Jamieson bagged his third five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

New Zealand’s young sensation Kyle Jamieson impressed again with his superb performance in the ongoing second Test against Pakistan at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday.

The right-arm speedster picked up a five-wicket haul as the hosts bowled out visitors for 297. It was the third occasion when Jameison claimed a fifer in Test cricket. He finished the Day 1 with five scalps for 69 runs in 21 overs.

However, at one stage, Pakistan struggled on 83/4, before former captain Azhar Ali and current stand-in skipper Mohammad Rizwan took charge to take their team out of hot waters.

The pair went on to add a crucial stand of 88 runs for the fifth wicket before Jamieson broke the partnership and removed Rizwan for a well made 61.

On the other hand, Ali kept on tickling the scoreboard and formed another vital partnership with Faheem Ashraf (48). Both the batters stitched 56 runs for the sixth wicket. Ali was looking set to score his 18th Test ton, but, Matt Henry dismissed him on 93.

Zafar Gohar showed bright signs with the willow after contributing with valuable 34 runs down the order.

Tim Southee and Trent Boult bagged two wickets each while Henry picked up one scalp for the home team.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Maybe the best hundred he never got. Well played, Azhar Ali. Once again showed his class and rescued the team from 83-4. #NZvPak — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) January 3, 2021

New Zealand have bowled well enough that Pakistan could have easily been all out for 180 here. The fact that they're 227/6 is testament to just how well #AzharAli batted. That 93 was a much better innings than lots of test centuries. #NZvPAK — Michael Wagener (@Mykuhl) January 3, 2021

Trent Boult takes the final wicket! Pakistan are all out for 297 on day one at Hagley Oval! Kyle Jamieson with his 3rd five wicket haul in Tests. Figures of 5-69. We will be back with the bat tomorrow in Christchurch! #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/ZNo9dh0ZiZ — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 3, 2021

I'm no batting coach, but this needs working on and sorting out #NZvPAK #Cricket pic.twitter.com/6wx14ci4GT — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) January 2, 2021

Today's day was so worth staying awake for. Brilliant day of cricket. Azhar again shows he's class & Rizwan is just brilliant. Pitch will get easier I feel & Kiwis will put on a big total.#NZvPAK — Hassaan Tahir (@Hassaan2709) January 3, 2021

Kyle Jamieson. He can get awkward bounce. And also goes fuller… looking for swing or nifty movement off the pitch. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) January 3, 2021

Well played Ajji. Only 7 runs short for your century. Don’t worry, the second inning still remains. Well playedoooo. Good luck team Pakistan 🇵🇰👍 @AzharAli_ @TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/hpKdQ3Y82r — Basit Ali (@BasitAOfficial) January 3, 2021

297 not a bad total on this pitch, remember New Zealand have to bat last, Pakistan will definitely have the chance to level the series. Good Contribution from down the order which is missing..#NZvsPAK #NZvPAK #Cricket — Akber Ali (Z) (@AkberAJaffri) January 3, 2021

Well played #Pakistan, scoring 297 in their first innings; after they were 83/4 at lunch time. Loved the grit and gameplay by Azhar, Rizwan, Faheem and Zafar Gohar on debut.#NZvPAK — Annus Raza (@annusraza) January 3, 2021

Kyle Jamieson has 3 five-wicket haul in Tests – 1 vs India, 1 vs West Indies, 1 vs Pakistan and he has only played 3 series in his career. Dream start to his cricket journey. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 3, 2021

Fabulous knock @AzharAli_ ,few short of a deserved 100 #NZvPAK — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) January 3, 2021

We could have easily scored 330 in a day if Shan Masood & Haris Sohail showed some resilience at the top. #NZvPAK — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) January 3, 2021

Since Kyle Jamieson's debut in Tests, only Southee has more wickets than him and only Broad has a better bowling Strike Rate than him(min 15 wickets)#NZvPAK — ComeOn Cricket 🏏🇮🇳 (@ComeOnCricket) January 3, 2021

Third five-wicket haul for Kyle Jamieson in Test cricket 👀 He has dismissed Faheem Ashraf on 48!#NZvPAK scorecard: https://t.co/eVFtwym5wg pic.twitter.com/hyDdNjTrgn — ICC (@ICC) January 3, 2021

And for those who want Azhar Ali dropped. He has scored a 100 in Eng, might also score over here in such challenging conditions and the new selector Mohammad Wasim is also Azhar's mentor. Good Luck — Hamza (@DavidGillWho) January 3, 2021

Our Williamson @AzharAli_ gone! Very well played Azhar in such difficult conditions. Sad he couldn’t complete his hard earn 💯. Never mind! 👏👏 #PAKvNZ — Aalia Rasheed (@aaliaaaliya) January 3, 2021

Well played @AzharAli_ 👏 — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) January 3, 2021

Rizwan is impressive with his consistent performance and #KyleJamieson is having a dream start to his career !! #NZvPAK — Chandan Bhat (@ChanduBhatGudde) January 3, 2021

Really impressed the way Azhar Ali has left the good balls in this Inngs. Top batting. — Mani 🇵🇰 (@TweetsMani14) January 3, 2021

Kyle Jamieson could have the 3rd best avg and 2nd best strike rate in test history… if he keeps this up for another 918 balls. Can’t be fastest to 50 wkts but he’s a near certainty to smash Bond’s NZ record of 12 tests… he’s already got 30 from 5.5 tests!#NZvPAK — Mike Thorpe (@MikeThorpeTVNZ) January 3, 2021