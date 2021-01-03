Twitter reactions: Azhar Ali, Mohammad Rizwan drive Pakistan to 297 amid NZ all-rounder Kyle Jamieson’s fifer

Azhar Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Kyle Jamieson (Image Source: Twitter)

  • Azhar Ali played a brilliant knock of 93 runs in the second Test against New Zealand.

  • Kyle Jamieson bagged his third five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

New Zealand’s young sensation Kyle Jamieson impressed again with his superb performance in the ongoing second Test against Pakistan at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday.

The right-arm speedster picked up a five-wicket haul as the hosts bowled out visitors for 297. It was the third occasion when Jameison claimed a fifer in Test cricket. He finished the Day 1 with five scalps for 69 runs in 21 overs.

However, at one stage, Pakistan struggled on 83/4, before former captain Azhar Ali and current stand-in skipper Mohammad Rizwan took charge to take their team out of hot waters.

The pair went on to add a crucial stand of 88 runs for the fifth wicket before Jamieson broke the partnership and removed Rizwan for a well made 61.

On the other hand, Ali kept on tickling the scoreboard and formed another vital partnership with Faheem Ashraf (48). Both the batters stitched 56 runs for the sixth wicket. Ali was looking set to score his 18th Test ton, but, Matt Henry dismissed him on 93.

Zafar Gohar showed bright signs with the willow after contributing with valuable 34 runs down the order.

Tim Southee and Trent Boult bagged two wickets each while Henry picked up one scalp for the home team.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

