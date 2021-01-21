Twitter reactions: Bangladesh trump West Indies in 1st ODI as Shakib Al Hasan shines in his comeback game

Shakib Al Hasan (Image Source: Twitter)

  • Shakib Al Hasan received Man of the Match in his comeback game.

  • Bangladesh defeated West Indies by six wickets in the first ODI.

Playing his first international fixture after a one-year suspension, veteran Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan shined with the ball in the first One-Day International (ODI) against West Indies at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Shakib picked up four wickets for eight runs in his international comeback to guide Bangladesh to a comprehensive 6-wicket victory over West Indies.

Debutant pacer Hasan Mahmud also impressed with the white leather, bagging 3/28 as the hosts bowled out a relatively weak visiting side for 122 in 32.2 overs.

Bowling all-rounder Kyle Mayers was the highest scorer for the visitors with 40 off 56 deliveries including 4 fours and a six.

Apart from Mayers, senior cricketer Rovman Powell made a valuable contribution of 28 from 31 balls.

Chasing a paltry target of 123 was not going to be difficult for the home team and precisely what happened. Skipper Tamim Iqbal top-scored with 44 off 69 balls to take his side over the finish line.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad were unbeaten on 19 and 9 runs respectively to complete the win.

For the visitors, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein was the most successful bowler, claiming 3/26 in 10 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

