Twitter reactions: Bangladesh trump West Indies in 1st ODI as Shakib Al Hasan shines in his comeback game

Shakib Al Hasan received Man of the Match in his comeback game.

Bangladesh defeated West Indies by six wickets in the first ODI.

Playing his first international fixture after a one-year suspension, veteran Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan shined with the ball in the first One-Day International (ODI) against West Indies at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Shakib picked up four wickets for eight runs in his international comeback to guide Bangladesh to a comprehensive 6-wicket victory over West Indies.

Debutant pacer Hasan Mahmud also impressed with the white leather, bagging 3/28 as the hosts bowled out a relatively weak visiting side for 122 in 32.2 overs.

Bowling all-rounder Kyle Mayers was the highest scorer for the visitors with 40 off 56 deliveries including 4 fours and a six.

Apart from Mayers, senior cricketer Rovman Powell made a valuable contribution of 28 from 31 balls.

Chasing a paltry target of 123 was not going to be difficult for the home team and precisely what happened. Skipper Tamim Iqbal top-scored with 44 off 69 balls to take his side over the finish line.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad were unbeaten on 19 and 9 runs respectively to complete the win.

For the visitors, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein was the most successful bowler, claiming 3/26 in 10 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

West Indies' XI (Today's game) in ODI cricket: Matches – 105

Runs – 1796

100s / 50s – 2 / 8

Wickets – 53

5WI / 4WI – 1 / 4

Catches – 28 Shakib Al Hasan in ODI cricket: Matches – 206

Runs – 6323

100s / 50s – 9 / 47

Wickets – 260

5WI / 4WI – 2 / 8

Catches – 50#BANvWI — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) January 20, 2021

Bangladesh start their ICC @cricketworldcup Super League campaign with a win! They beat West Indies in the first #BANvWI ODI by six wickets. 📝 Scorecard: https://t.co/76LmNVz1EG pic.twitter.com/wLARhtU7RM — ICC (@ICC) January 20, 2021

I cannot say confidently how the rest would have fared if the strong West Indies team visited Bangladesh, but the performance of @Sah75official would've been brilliant. He's the best& picked up from where he left. My only interest was on Shakib. Welcome back legend! #BANvWI pic.twitter.com/FwQLR1neV0 — Faisal Caesar (@faisalyorker1) January 20, 2021

Not the result our #MenInMaroon were after, but a proud moment for all of us in the Knight Riders Family! ♥️ Congratulations @AHosein21 on making your international debut, and straightaway making an impact with dream figures of 3️⃣/2️⃣6️⃣ 🔥 📽@windiescricket #BanvWI #AkealHosein pic.twitter.com/Qd8Nx9G1sR — Trinbago Knight Riders (@TKRiders) January 20, 2021

Tigers begin the #BANvWI series with a six-wicket win. pic.twitter.com/GxvNCADtdo — Tahmid Islam Anas (@AriyanArifChow1) January 20, 2021

Shakib Al Hasan playing his first match after serving the ban of a year and wins the Man Of The Match award in his comeback game. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 20, 2021

Shakib Al Hasan becomes the first player to bowl 100 innings and also the first player to take 150 wickets in ODIs in Bangladesh.#BANvWI — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) January 20, 2021

1 – Shakib Al Hasan has picked up the best men's ODI figures by a Bangladesh bowler against West Indies (4/8). Return. #BANvWI pic.twitter.com/qkm18GbRHW — OptaJim (@OptaJim) January 20, 2021