Twitter reactions: Cricket fraternity hails Team India for winning Gabba Test and sealing the series 2-1

Team India win Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Image Source: Twitter)

  • India defeated Australia by 3 wickets at Gabba on Tuesday.

  • India sealed the four-match series 2-1.

On Tuesday, the Indian team registered history when they came to chase 324 runs on the final day of the fourth Test against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane.

The heroics of Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara led the Ajinkya Rahane and Co. to win the fourth Test by three wickets and seal the Test series 2-1. By doing that, the visitors have also retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

It was the second consecutive time that India won the Test series in Australia after their successful 2018-19 tour.

Shubman Gill made his highest Test score of 91, before falling against Nathan Lyon. The youngster added a crucial 114-run stand with Pujara. Rahane made 22-ball 24 before Pat Cummins got rid of him.

Then Pujara, along with Pant, took charge and formed another vital stand. Pujara battled for 211 balls and scored 56 runs. However, Cummins yet again produced a breakthrough by sending the right-handed batsman back to the pavilion in the 81st over.

On the other hand, Pant kept on scoring boundaries at regular intervals and soon took his side to the epic victory. He remained unbeaten on 89 with 9 fours and 1 six off 138 balls, as India won the match by three wickets. The left-handed batsman was named the Man of the Match as well. Cummins who bagged 4/55 for Australia received the Player of the Series award.

