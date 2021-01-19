Twitter reactions: Cricket fraternity hails Team India for winning Gabba Test and sealing the series 2-1

India defeated Australia by 3 wickets at Gabba on Tuesday.

India sealed the four-match series 2-1.

On Tuesday, the Indian team registered history when they came to chase 324 runs on the final day of the fourth Test against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane.

The heroics of Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara led the Ajinkya Rahane and Co. to win the fourth Test by three wickets and seal the Test series 2-1. By doing that, the visitors have also retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

It was the second consecutive time that India won the Test series in Australia after their successful 2018-19 tour.

Shubman Gill made his highest Test score of 91, before falling against Nathan Lyon. The youngster added a crucial 114-run stand with Pujara. Rahane made 22-ball 24 before Pat Cummins got rid of him.

Then Pujara, along with Pant, took charge and formed another vital stand. Pujara battled for 211 balls and scored 56 runs. However, Cummins yet again produced a breakthrough by sending the right-handed batsman back to the pavilion in the 81st over.

On the other hand, Pant kept on scoring boundaries at regular intervals and soon took his side to the epic victory. He remained unbeaten on 89 with 9 fours and 1 six off 138 balls, as India won the match by three wickets. The left-handed batsman was named the Man of the Match as well. Cummins who bagged 4/55 for Australia received the Player of the Series award.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Good evening from Gabba!! I am sorry I couldn’t play here but thanks for hosting us and playing some hard cricket during these tough times. We will remember this series forever! @tdpaine36 @CricketAus — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 19, 2021

Every Indian cricket fan going into work today !! In such adversity that was truly amazing India !! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/eQlo1BotLU — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) January 19, 2021

Team work done right. .Congratulations #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 . An incredible performance and an amazing series win by all the Indian Stars . 😍 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/3qOddeCHAe — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) January 19, 2021

Just a remarkable win…To go to Australia and win a test series in this way ..will be remembered in the history of indian cricket forever ..Bcci announces a 5 cr bonus for the team ..The value of this win is beyond any number ..well done to every member of the touring party.. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 19, 2021

ABSOLUTELY incredible! 💪🏽 What a WIN! 🏆

Historic day for Indian cricket.

Congratulations #TeamIndia 👏🏽👏🏽 @BCCI — Karun Nair (@karun126) January 19, 2021

EVERY SESSION WE DISCOVERED A NEW HERO.

Every time we got hit, we stayed put & stood taller. We pushed boundaries of belief to play fearless but not careless cricket. Injuries & uncertainties were countered with poise & confidence. One of the greatest series wins!

Congrats India. pic.twitter.com/ZtCChUURLV — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 19, 2021

A few years ago, these two Pant and Sundar were going great guns at the Under 19 world cup.

Who would have thought a few years later, these two on Australian soil will take us on course to one of India's greatest test wins . pic.twitter.com/FEfozghPP6 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 19, 2021

Many congratulations Team India for the fabulous show of character and skill. A wonderful test series with the perfect result. Hopefully the end of discussion of 4 day tests for a while. #INDvsAUS — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) January 19, 2021

Another great milestone by my brother @RishabhPant17 achieving 1000 Test Runs at Gabba, what a beautiful sight it has been watching you play today for our country, keep going!👏 #AUSvIND ❤️❤️👌✅☝️@BCCI pic.twitter.com/2OVbCKvJlH — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 19, 2021

This is what a billion goosebumps feel like! Proud Indian! 🇮🇳 #INDvsAUS — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 19, 2021

Proud of you boys 🙏… This is BIG take a bow @RishabhPant17 well done indian team @BCCI Believing is achieving.. top batting @RealShubmanGill @cheteshwar1 important partnership @Sundarwashi5 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 19, 2021

Historic series win for Team India! Youngsters delivered when it mattered, with Gilll and Pant in the forefront. Hats off to Ravi Shastri and the support staff for their part in this turnaround! So so proud of this bunch, this is one for the ages👏👏👏 #AUSvsIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 19, 2021

Congratulations #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 Absolute superstars all of you 👏👏 A proud and historic moment for Indian cricket! Battered, bruised, but champions as well 🏆 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) January 19, 2021

WHAT A TEAM!! CHAMPIONS 🏆 Historic moment, historic day, historic series! Proud of the team, proud of the effort 👏 Take a bow, #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 @BCCI — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) January 19, 2021

One of the greatest test series wins ever. Congrats India and well played Australia, what a series #INDvsAUS — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) January 19, 2021

Rishabh Pant, superstar. Just made differently. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 19, 2021

Test cricket’s heart is beating strongly! That was an extraordinary win @BCCI & a fantastic series to watch. Aussies not lost at The Gabba since 1988. Wow — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) January 19, 2021

Undoubtedly, one of the best series I've been a part of. Everyone stood up to the challenge when it mattered the most; a sign of a champion team.

LOVE THIS TEAM! 🙌🏻#TeamIndia #DownUnder #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/FHQ8xayyUA — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) January 19, 2021