Twitter reactions: Dawid Malan shines in Hobart Hurricanes’ victory over Glenn Maxwell’s Melbourne Stars

Hobart Hurricanes defeated Melbourne Stars by 21 runs on Saturday.

Dawid Malan scored a brilliant 75 off 56 balls.

Hobart Hurricanes registered their fifth win in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 after defeating Melbourne Stars by 21 runs at Bellerive Oval on Saturday.

Chasing 165, Stars did not have a good start as they lost three wickets for 40 runs. Marcus Stoinis made only 7 while Andre Fletcher was dismissed for 10. Similarly, Hilton Cartwright went back for 8 runs.

Then, Stars skipper Glenn Maxwell and Caribbean striker Nicholas Pooran stepped up to stabilize the innings. The pair added a crucial stand of 72 runs for the fourth wicket before Scott Boland outdid Pooran in the 13th over.

The wicket of Pooran followed a batting collapse as in the very next over, Johan Botha sent Maxwell (70 off 37) back to the pavilion. From 112-4 at one stage, Stars were suddenly 138/9. In the end, Stars could only reach 143/9 in their allotted 20 overs, losing the contest by 21 runs.

Dawid Malan steers Hurricanes to 164/5

Earlier, world’s No.1 T20I batsman Dawid Malan took Stars bowlers to the cleaners and smashed 75 off 56 deliveries including seven fours and three sixes.

Malan added 82 runs for the second wicket with opener Ben McDermott (31), before Billy Stanlake’s twin strikes in the 14th over put brakes on Hurricanes’ run-rate.

Colin Ingram made valuable contribution down the order with a quickfire 12-ball 26 laced up with three maximums and a four to take his side to 164/5.

For Stars, Stanlake was the most successful bowler with three wickets off 25 runs in his quota of four overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

What a great innings by Dawid Malan amid another largely disappointing total for Hobart. Took his time, built into the innings and then accelerated at the right moment. Quality#bbl10 — Tim Michell (@tim_michell) January 2, 2021

Sandeep Lamichhane welcome back to the BBL! Pearler of a ball. 😍🇳🇵 #BBL10 — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) January 2, 2021

Sandeep Lamichhane takes 2 wickets in his first match of this season's Big Bash League. His team Hobart Hurricanes won the match against his former team Melbourne Stars by 21 runs. ❤️ #Congratulations — 🇳🇵harry.bhatta.rai (@thevoiceofvoice) January 2, 2021

With 3-22 from his four overs, including the big wickets of Stoinis and Pooran, Hurricanes quick Scott Boland is the @KFCAustralia Player of the Match! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/D9GQgJQ8H4 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 2, 2021

What a amazing batting from Dawid Malan 🔥🔥 — DJ🇮🇳 (@hey_vishu_24) January 2, 2021

A typical big bash league match…. Melbourne Stars had almost won this match and then a collapse made it easy win for home team Hobart Hurricanes! #BBL10 #Maxwell — rants and raves (@cavjsays) January 2, 2021

Sandeep Lamichhane @sandeep25 bowls 4-0-38-2 in his first match for Hobart Hurricanes against Melbourne Stars in Big Bash League. #BBL10 @HurricanesBBL pic.twitter.com/irtrC0K4Av — Cricket Nepal (@NepalCricket) January 2, 2021

Glenn Maxwell has in this innings become the second @BBL player to hit 90 sixes… he's currently on 94 (74 inns). The injured Chris Lynn still streets ahead on 152 (77 inns) #BBL10 — Adam Burnett (@AdamBurnett09) January 2, 2021

Spin prodigy @Sandeep25 grabbed his first wicket playing for @HurricanesBBL! Coming out from quarantine and picking up wicket straight away in the very first over is really appreciable👏#BBL10 #SandeepLamichhane — Sakar Sedhain (@SakarSedhain) January 2, 2021

Ben Dunk batting for the Melbourne Stars:

621 runs @ 16.34, SR 115.64 Ben Dunk batting for any other BBL franchise:

1106 runs @ 29.11, SR 133.74#BBL10 pic.twitter.com/6WlJEbn88N — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) January 2, 2021

Maxi in BBL>Maxi in IPL 🤔 #BBL10 — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) January 2, 2021

Glenn Maxwell in #bbl10 46 (26)

39 (29)

71no (47)

23 (20)

70 (37) Runs: 249

Balls: 159

SR: 156.6 #SuperCoach average: 78.8 He's a genius. — Tim Michell (@tim_michell) January 2, 2021