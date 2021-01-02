Twitter reactions: Dawid Malan shines in Hobart Hurricanes’ victory over Glenn Maxwell’s Melbourne Stars

  • Hobart Hurricanes defeated Melbourne Stars by 21 runs on Saturday.

  • Dawid Malan scored a brilliant 75 off 56 balls.

Hobart Hurricanes registered their fifth win in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 after defeating Melbourne Stars by 21 runs at Bellerive Oval on Saturday.

Chasing 165, Stars did not have a good start as they lost three wickets for 40 runs. Marcus Stoinis made only 7 while Andre Fletcher was dismissed for 10. Similarly, Hilton Cartwright went back for 8 runs.

Then, Stars skipper Glenn Maxwell and Caribbean striker Nicholas Pooran stepped up to stabilize the innings. The pair added a crucial stand of 72 runs for the fourth wicket before Scott Boland outdid Pooran in the 13th over.

The wicket of Pooran followed a batting collapse as in the very next over, Johan Botha sent Maxwell (70 off 37) back to the pavilion. From 112-4 at one stage, Stars were suddenly 138/9. In the end, Stars could only reach 143/9 in their allotted 20 overs, losing the contest by 21 runs.

Dawid Malan steers Hurricanes to 164/5

Earlier, world’s No.1 T20I batsman Dawid Malan took Stars bowlers to the cleaners and smashed 75 off 56 deliveries including seven fours and three sixes.

Malan added 82 runs for the second wicket with opener Ben McDermott (31), before Billy Stanlake’s twin strikes in the 14th over put brakes on Hurricanes’ run-rate.

Colin Ingram made valuable contribution down the order with a quickfire 12-ball 26 laced up with three maximums and a four to take his side to 164/5.

For Stars, Stanlake was the most successful bowler with three wickets off 25 runs in his quota of four overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

