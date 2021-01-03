Twitter reactions: Dean Elgar, Anrich Nortje put South Africa in box seat against Sri Lanka at Wanderers

Dean Elgar, Anrich Nortje (Image Source: Twitter)

  • Anrich Nortje picked up six wickets off 56 runs on Day 1 of the 2nd Test.

  • South Africa posted 148/1 at the end of day's play.

Riding high on confidence after the massive win in the Centurion Test, South Africa continued their domination over Sri Lanka on Day 1 of the second Test at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Sri Lanka elected to bat first, but their decision went horribly wrong as South African pacers demolished Lankan batting to bundle up visitors for just 157.

In the absence of star speedster Kagiso Rabada, right-arm paceman Anrich Nortje wreaked havoc at the Wanderers as he went on to pick six wickets, recording his second five-wicket hall in Test cricket.

Nortje got the first breakthrough for the hosts after removing Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne for just two runs. He then dismissed Minod Bhanuka (5), Niroshan Dickwella (7), Dasun Shanaka (4), Dushmantha Chameera (22), and Asitha Fernando (4) to claim six wickets for 56 runs in 14.3 overs.

Apart from Nortje, 22-year-old Wiaan Mulder bagged three scalps for 25 runs in seven overs. Pacer Lutho Sipamla, who earned six wickets in the first Test, took one scalp for 27 runs in nine overs.

In reply, South Africa got off to an unsteady start as Aiden Markram was dismissed cheaply. However, Dean Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen got together to form an unbeaten 114 runs for the second wicket.

Elgar continued from where he left in the two-match series opener. He played at an impressive strike rate of 77.31 to score 92 not out with the help of 16 boundaries. On the other hand, van der Dussen assisted Elgar well with unbeaten 40 runs.

At stumps, South Africa posted 148/1 and are only trailing by nine runs with four days to go. Elgar, who missed out to hit century by five runs in the first Test, will be looking forward to reach triple-figure tomorrow morning.

