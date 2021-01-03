Twitter reactions: Dean Elgar, Anrich Nortje put South Africa in box seat against Sri Lanka at Wanderers

Anrich Nortje picked up six wickets off 56 runs on Day 1 of the 2nd Test.

South Africa posted 148/1 at the end of day's play.

Riding high on confidence after the massive win in the Centurion Test, South Africa continued their domination over Sri Lanka on Day 1 of the second Test at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Sri Lanka elected to bat first, but their decision went horribly wrong as South African pacers demolished Lankan batting to bundle up visitors for just 157.

In the absence of star speedster Kagiso Rabada, right-arm paceman Anrich Nortje wreaked havoc at the Wanderers as he went on to pick six wickets, recording his second five-wicket hall in Test cricket.

Nortje got the first breakthrough for the hosts after removing Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne for just two runs. He then dismissed Minod Bhanuka (5), Niroshan Dickwella (7), Dasun Shanaka (4), Dushmantha Chameera (22), and Asitha Fernando (4) to claim six wickets for 56 runs in 14.3 overs.

Apart from Nortje, 22-year-old Wiaan Mulder bagged three scalps for 25 runs in seven overs. Pacer Lutho Sipamla, who earned six wickets in the first Test, took one scalp for 27 runs in nine overs.

In reply, South Africa got off to an unsteady start as Aiden Markram was dismissed cheaply. However, Dean Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen got together to form an unbeaten 114 runs for the second wicket.

Elgar continued from where he left in the two-match series opener. He played at an impressive strike rate of 77.31 to score 92 not out with the help of 16 boundaries. On the other hand, van der Dussen assisted Elgar well with unbeaten 40 runs.

At stumps, South Africa posted 148/1 and are only trailing by nine runs with four days to go. Elgar, who missed out to hit century by five runs in the first Test, will be looking forward to reach triple-figure tomorrow morning.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Sobering day for a depleted Sri Lanka in the second Test at the Wanderers. South Africa dominant. https://t.co/KF1kUZu3cP — Rob Johnston (@RobJ_Cricket) January 3, 2021

Five for Anrich Nortje. And so many catches for Quinton. Tells you why a keeper is so crucial in Tests. You get enough points from catches itself. Especially the home Keeper. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) January 3, 2021

🇿🇦 Dean Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen have taken their partnership to 114* by stumps 💪 Can Sri Lanka fight back on day two?#SAvSL scorecard 👉 https://t.co/TqFCkoOsdl pic.twitter.com/kggyzq8rWv — ICC (@ICC) January 3, 2021

5 wickets for the awesome Anrich Nortje, what a guy, what a bowler…haters look away 🇿🇦🔥 — Gillian Price (@Gillian_Price) January 3, 2021

🛑 DAY 1 | CLOSE OF PLAY An unbroken 2nd wicket partnership between Elgar (92*) and vd Dussen (40*) takes us to the close of play, trailing by 9 runs 🇿🇦 South Africa 148/1 after 37 overs 📺 Watch the match on SuperSport 212 and SABC 3#SAvSL #BetwayTest #SeeUsOnThePitch pic.twitter.com/Cr8N8z4AmR — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 3, 2021

Say what you want about Dean Elgar, but the man's a FIGHTER. — Sabeeha Majid 🏏 (@SabeehaMajid) January 3, 2021

Three in one session for Wiaan Mulder! The morning belongs to Mulder. #SAvSL pic.twitter.com/rhiXd8Qvk2 — Chief Erican (@EricanSA) January 3, 2021

Kusal Mendis – King of poultry farm

9 ducks in Tests

10 ducks in ODIs

3 ducks in T20Is

That's 22 ducks in 5 years international career and he is just 25#SAvSL — JSK (@imjsk27) January 3, 2021

What a catch by QDK to dismiss Dickwella for just 7 runs.#SAvSL pic.twitter.com/2QUPWW7NzK — Sooraj Ayyappan (@Sooraj_Ayyappan) January 3, 2021

There’s no need for Rassie to rush his batting. Elgar is doing well and we weren’t chasing a high target. We still have wickets to come as well as time. He’s doing well. #SAvSL — ♡MUFC Girl♡ (@reshmikasingh) January 3, 2021

Slightly bemused by some of the comments on here about Rassie Van der Dussen. He is 40 off 82 with a guy who is 92 off 119 at the other end. SA end Day 1 only 9 behind! Plenty of days left to go on the attack ☺️.#Cricket #SAvSL — James Hollands (@JamesOlympics) January 3, 2021

It was nightmare for India to face Sri Lanka post 1996 world cup till about 2009. What an epic battle we use to have and now Sri Lankan team have been reduced to bunch of neophytes playing for national team. Bangladesh has been opposite past decade#SAvSL — Nishant Sheth (@sjsuspartan) January 3, 2021

South Afrika did well they just need to strategize more for tomorrow to ensure they at least reach 350 runs. Keep up Boys.#SAvSL — Zukisa Somilanathi (@mntane_thongo) January 3, 2021

Not sure how Dean Elgar became my favorite Protea but well played sir. One of best test openers we’ve ever had and such a gutsy player 💪💪💪 #SAvSL — Jandrew (@Jandrew_T) January 3, 2021

Stumps on day 1, Dominating South Africa with Nortje 6 wickets and Dean Elgar 92* – South Africa trail by just 9 runs with 9 wickets in hand in first innings. #SAvSL — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 3, 2021

Dean Elgar was my pick to be captain. Gritty and setting the tone at the top of the order. — Billz 🇿🇦 (@billz_25) January 3, 2021