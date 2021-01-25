Twitter reactions: England complete second straight series sweep in Sri Lanka

England beat Sri Lanka in second Test (Image Source: Twitter)

  • England beat Sri Lanka in the second Test at Galle.

  • For the second consecutive occasion, England registered a clean sweep in Lanka.

England defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in the second Test at Galle International Stadium to complete a clean sweep in the 2-match series.

This is a second time that an English team has registered a whitewash in Sri Lanka. They did the same in 2018, under Joe Root’s captaincy. Additionally, it is the first time in more than 100 years that England have won five consecutive Tests overseas.

With the victory in the final Test, England became the first visiting side to win six consecutive Test matches in Sri Lanka since winning the Galle Test in April 2012.

Most wins at Galle by a visiting side:

  • 3 – England
  • 2 – India/Australia/Pakistan

In the match, Jack Leach and Dom Bess picked up four wickets each to dominate the Islanders in the afternoon session after the hosts began their second innings early with a lead of 37 on Day 4.

Number 10 batsman Lasith Embuldeniya top-scored with 40, after his seven wickets, which helped pack England’s first innings 344. The left-hander was the only batsman to score higher than 20 runs as Sri Lanka collapsed from 29/1 to 126/10 in their second innings.

Embuldeniya showed resistance by adding 48 runs for the ninth wicket with Suranga Lakmal, who made 11 not out before England skipper Joe Root took the final two wickets.

England received the target of 164 runs to win the match which they reached in 43.3 overs, thanks to crucial contributions from Dom Sibley (56 no), Jonny Bairstow (29) and Jos Buttler (46 no). Embuldeniya bagged three more scalps to complete 10-wickets in the match.

Earlier, Root smashed 19th Test ton of his glorious career and second of this series. He scored 186 off 309 balls with the help of 18 boundaries. Apart from Root, veteran pacer James Anderson shined with the ball in the first innings, bagging his 30th fifer in the longest format.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

