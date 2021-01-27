Twitter reactions: Fawad Alam enters an elusive club after scoring his third Test century

Fawad Alam smashes 3rd Test ton (Image Source: Twitter)

  • Fawad Alam smashed a sensational century against South Africa in first innings of the Karachi Test.

  • Fawad scored 109 off 245 deliveries with 11 boundaries.

Pakistan middle-order batsman Fawad Alam shined with the bat on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against South Africa at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The left-handed stroke-maker smashed his Test career’s third century, and with his triple-figure mark, he joined an elite group.

Fawad is now the only Pakistan batsman to convert each of his first three half-centuries into a hundred. His first century came in 2009 against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Then, 10 years later, Fawad made a comeback in the longest format and scored his second ton against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui in December 2020.

The 35-year-old joined England’s Ravi Bopara in an elusive list. Both Fawad and Bopara have converted all of their half-centuries into hundreds. However, George Headley holds the world record for having converted his first six half-centuries into tons.

Fawad came into bat when Pakistan were struggling on 27/4. He showed immense patience and determination to stitch crucial partnerships with Azhar Ali and Mohammed Rizwan before helping Pakistan take the first-innings lead with Faheem Ashraf.

Fawad added a 94-run stand with Azhar, who scored his half-century before Keshav Maharaj dismissed the former Pakistan skipper. Then, the Karachi-lad formed another 55-run partnership alongside wicketkeeper-batsman Rizwan, who was removed by Lungi Ngidi for 33.

Fawad did not just stop there as he further featured in another vital 102-run stand with Ashraf before Ngidi dismissed the centurion on 109.

Ashraf was cleaned up by Anrich Nortje in the 101st over. He scored 64 off 84 balls. At stumps, Pakistan have reached to 308/8 and are leading the visitors by 88 runs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

