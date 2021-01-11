Twitter reactions: Hanuma Vihari, R Ashwin help India to pull off a memorable draw against Australia in Sydney

India draw the SCG Test (Image Source: @ICC)

  • The third test between Australia and India ended in a draw at SCG.

  • Rishabh Pant played a fabulous 118-ball 97 runs knock.

An incredible Test at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) between Australia and India came to an end where the visitors showed immense guts and determination.

The extraordinary effort of Hanuma Vihari, and Ravichandran Ashwin, who batted 258 deliveries and blocked whatever was thrown at them, helped India draw the third match as the series is now poised at 1-1.

Rishabh Pant (97) and Cheteshwar Pujara (77) added 148 runs for the fourth wicket in an amazing counter-attacking partnership to put Australia on a backfoot. The game then again shifted towards hosts when Aussie bowlers got rid of Pant and Pujara.

However, another twist in the story was waiting to greet the Australian team. Vihari and Ashwin exhibited top-class cricket and batted for more than 3 hours to make sure India draw the SCG Test.

Most overs batted out by India in 4th innings in draws:

  • 150.5 v Eng Oval 1979
  • 136.0 v WI Kolkata 1948/49
  • 132.0 v WI Mumbai BS 1958/59
  • 131.0 v Pak Delhi 1979/80
  • 131.0 v Aus Sydney 2020/21*

Here is how Twitter reacted:

