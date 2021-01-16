Twitter reactions: Joe Root smashes fourth double ton in Test cricket; reaches 8000-run landmark

Joe Root (Image Source: Twitter)

  • Joe Root scored his fourth double ton in Test cricket on Saturday.

  • Root also reached the 8000-run milestone in the longest format.

England captain Joe Root accomplished few milestones on Day 3 of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the iconic Galle International Stadium.

The right-handed batsman scored his fourth double century in the longest format. During the 106th over of England’s innings, Root swept the ball towards mid-wicket for a boundary to reach the feat.

With that, the Yorkshire batsman became the fourth English cricketer to score maximum double centuries in the red-ball format.

Most double tons in Tests for England:

  • 7 – Wally Hammond
  • 5 – Alastair Cook
  • 4 – Leonard Hutton
  • 4 – Joe Root

Even among the active players, Root entered the special league and became the third batsmen to score four double hundreds in the oldest format.

Most double centuries in Tests among active players:

  • 7 – Virat Kohli
  • 4 – Kane Williamson
  • 4 – Joe Root *
  • 3 – Mushfiqur Rahim
  • 3 – Cheteshwar Pujara
  • 3 – Steve Smith

Root reaches 8000 runs in Test cricket

During the 97th over bowled by Lasith Embuldeniya, Root attained another astonishing feat when he collected two runs in the deep mid-wicket area. The 30-year-old reached 8000 runs in Test cricket. He became the second-fastest to score 8000 Test runs for England.

Fastest to 8000 runs in Test cricket for England:

  • 176 innings – Kevin Pietersen
  • 178 innings – Joe Root
  • 181 innings – Alastair Cook
  • 189 innings – Graham Gooch

Here is how Twitter reacted:

After 116 overs, England have scored 412/9, leading Sri Lanka by 277 runs.

