Twitter reactions: Josh Inglis, Colin Munro script Perth Scorchers’ thumping win over Melbourne Renegades

Perth Scorchers defeated Melbourne Renegades on Sunday.

Josh Inglis played a superb knock of 72 runs for Scorchers.

After the terrible start in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21, Perth Scorchers have found the winning momentum.

The Ashton Turner and Co. registered their second win in the competition after they crushed Melbourne Renegades by 96 runs at Optus Stadium on Sunday.

Put to bat first, the Scorchers were reduced to 56/2 in 9 overs. Then, Josh Inglis and Colin Munro turned the tables with sensational batting display. The pair put together a dominant stand of 117 runs which took the early momentum away from Renegades.

Munro was removed by Jack Prestwidge for a well-made 52 in the final over. However, the main attraction was Inglis who scored unbeaten 72 off 41 deliveries with nine boundaries including two sixes. The outstanding effort by the two batters took Scorchers to 185/3 in their allotted 20 overs.

In reply, Renegades witnessed a batting collapse and could only manage to post 89 in 13 overs – the fourth-lowest total in their history. Prestwidge was the highest scorer with 33 from 24 balls. Apart from him, only Shaun Marsh (14) was able to score runs in double figures.

For Scorchers, every single bowler grabbed at least a wicket. Aaron Hardie and Fawad Ahmed picked up two scalps each. At the same time, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye, and Liam Livingstone bagged one wicket apiece.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Ingo & Munners put on a show for our Perth fans! ☄️ What a partnership! 🙌 #BBL10 #MADETOUGH pic.twitter.com/45zfQ4JTpz — Perth Scorchers (@ScorchersBBL) January 3, 2021

Biggest losses in @BBL games (by runs)

145 – Renegades vs Sixers #BBL10

129 – Renegades vs Thunder #BBL10

112 – Renegades vs Stars #BBL04

101 – Renegades vs Heat #BBL08

98 – Strikers vs Scorchers #BBL02

96 – RENEGADES vs SCORCHERS #BBL10 #PSvMR — Swamp (@sirswampthing) January 3, 2021

That is a very Melbourne Stars loss. #BBL10 — Scott Bailey (@ScottBaileyAAP) January 2, 2021

60, 80, 89. The funny part is the Renegades coach is one of the best batsmen in BBL history. #bbl10 — Tim Michell (@tim_michell) January 3, 2021

Congrats to @ScorchersBBL Players, Coaches, Support Staff and Team Management. Fantastic Knock Josh Inglis 72* and @manuz05 52. Excellent spell @bachaji23 2/5 and Hardie 2/10.#BBL10 — JaayShaan(Shankar) (@JaayShaan) January 3, 2021

#BBL10 Josh Inglis future all format keeper — Lawrence Jamieson (@LawrenceJamies5) January 3, 2021

Josh Inglis whatta player !!

Australia's own Jos buttler he is

Bring him in T20 squad @cricketcomau @CricketAus — 🔥 (@Shubh__ad) January 3, 2021

Very good 50 by Colin Munro. I understand Adam Milne is playing across the ditch but I don't recall seeing his name. Is he? — Merv Robertson (@MervRobertson) January 3, 2021

Very good partnership Josh Inglis & Colin Munro, Their Partnership 🤜🤛 117(62) well played👏@ScorchersBBL #BBL10 — Mohammad Naimur Rahman Shuvo (@mnrshuvo18) January 3, 2021

Just 24 deliveries for Colin Munro's 50. Awesome skill at the crease and sensational running between the wickets.#BBL #BBL10 — Paul Persic (@Paul_Persic97) January 3, 2021

Melbourne Renegades bowled out for 89 runs while chasing 185 runs but they got 1 point with bash boost rule – as they were ahead of Perth after 10 overs. #BBL10 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 3, 2021

The Melbourne Renegades won BBL08 less than 2 years ago. Scorchers finished last that season #BBL10 — Victor #StaySafe 🇦🇺 (@BigV2011WCE) January 3, 2021