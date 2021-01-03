Twitter reactions: Josh Inglis, Colin Munro script Perth Scorchers’ thumping win over Melbourne Renegades

Josh Inglis, Colin Munro (Image Source: Twitter)

  • Perth Scorchers defeated Melbourne Renegades on Sunday.

  • Josh Inglis played a superb knock of 72 runs for Scorchers.

After the terrible start in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21, Perth Scorchers have found the winning momentum.

The Ashton Turner and Co. registered their second win in the competition after they crushed Melbourne Renegades by 96 runs at Optus Stadium on Sunday.

Put to bat first, the Scorchers were reduced to 56/2 in 9 overs. Then, Josh Inglis and Colin Munro turned the tables with sensational batting display. The pair put together a dominant stand of 117 runs which took the early momentum away from Renegades.

Munro was removed by Jack Prestwidge for a well-made 52 in the final over. However, the main attraction was Inglis who scored unbeaten 72 off 41 deliveries with nine boundaries including two sixes. The outstanding effort by the two batters took Scorchers to 185/3 in their allotted 20 overs.

In reply, Renegades witnessed a batting collapse and could only manage to post 89 in 13 overs – the fourth-lowest total in their history. Prestwidge was the highest scorer with 33 from 24 balls. Apart from him, only Shaun Marsh (14) was able to score runs in double figures.

For Scorchers, every single bowler grabbed at least a wicket. Aaron Hardie and Fawad Ahmed picked up two scalps each. At the same time, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye, and Liam Livingstone bagged one wicket apiece.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

