Twitter reactions: Josh Philippe, James Vince steer Sydney Sixers to a comfortable win over Adelaide Strikers

Josh Philippe, James Vince (Image Source: Twitter)

  • Sydney Sixers defeated Adelaide Strikers by 7 wickets on Sunday.

  • Rashid Khan finished with impressive figures of 4-0-18-3.

In the 26th match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21, Sydney Sixers defeated Adelaide Strikers by seven wickets at Carrara Oval in Queensland on Sunday. The victory has taken Sixers to sit at the top position in the points table.

Chasing a target of 151, Strikers had a decent start after Josh Philippe, and Jack Edwards put together 47 runs for the opening wicket. Rashid Khan provided the first breakthrough for Strikers after he cleaned up Edwards for 14.

Rashid did not just stop there as he shattered Philippe’s defence in the seventh over when the wicketkeeper-batsman was on 41. Soon, skipper Daniel Hughes (12) was adjudged leg-before-wicket by Rashid in the eleventh over.

Then, James Vince (45 not out) and Jordan Silk (38 not out) took charge and completely steamrolled all the hopes of Strikers winning the game. The pair stitched an unbeaten 71-run partnership for the fourth wicket to take their side over the finish line.

Earlier, Jonathan Wells played a handy knock of 66 runs off 56 deliveries to take Strikers at a competitive total of 150/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Wells smashed eight boundaries during his valuable inning.

Apart from Wells, Jake Weatherald and Strikers’ captain Alex Carey made descent contributions with 34 and 31 runs, respectively.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

