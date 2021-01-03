Twitter reactions: Josh Philippe, James Vince steer Sydney Sixers to a comfortable win over Adelaide Strikers

Sydney Sixers defeated Adelaide Strikers by 7 wickets on Sunday.

Rashid Khan finished with impressive figures of 4-0-18-3.

In the 26th match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21, Sydney Sixers defeated Adelaide Strikers by seven wickets at Carrara Oval in Queensland on Sunday. The victory has taken Sixers to sit at the top position in the points table.

Chasing a target of 151, Strikers had a decent start after Josh Philippe, and Jack Edwards put together 47 runs for the opening wicket. Rashid Khan provided the first breakthrough for Strikers after he cleaned up Edwards for 14.

Rashid did not just stop there as he shattered Philippe’s defence in the seventh over when the wicketkeeper-batsman was on 41. Soon, skipper Daniel Hughes (12) was adjudged leg-before-wicket by Rashid in the eleventh over.

Then, James Vince (45 not out) and Jordan Silk (38 not out) took charge and completely steamrolled all the hopes of Strikers winning the game. The pair stitched an unbeaten 71-run partnership for the fourth wicket to take their side over the finish line.

Earlier, Jonathan Wells played a handy knock of 66 runs off 56 deliveries to take Strikers at a competitive total of 150/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Wells smashed eight boundaries during his valuable inning.

Apart from Wells, Jake Weatherald and Strikers’ captain Alex Carey made descent contributions with 34 and 31 runs, respectively.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

🙌 SIXERS WIN! Silk finds the boundary for the winning runs and we go top of the @BBL ladder!#smashemsixers #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/viNJUZqIPk — Sydney Sixers (@SixersBBL) January 3, 2021

This had all the hallmarks of a spell where Rashid might get 0-15 off 4 as Sixers attack other bowlers. What a bowler #bbl10 — Tim Michell (@tim_michell) January 3, 2021

Honestly someone find out what they’re putting in the water of the spinners in Afghanistan. How blessed we are to watch the likes of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman play over here in our league. #BBL10 — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) January 3, 2021

#BBL10 #cricket Vince finished on 45 not out, and the 'Astrophysicist' on 38 not out. Rashid Khan's 3-18 from four overs was the lone bright spot for the Strikers. — Thomas Sutcliffe (@aspitweets) January 3, 2021

Rashid Khan is a genuine delight to watch #BBL10 — Liahm O'Brien (@LiahmO_Writing) January 3, 2021

Josh Philippe has taken the lead in the BKT Golden Bat. We're gonna need to find that man a hat #BBL10 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 3, 2021

Josh Philippe should be long term prospect for RCB . — Aivy ॐ (@VamosVirat) January 3, 2021

Hope Josh Philippe gets more of a go in first class cricket. He seems to have quite a good batting stance, could average 35+ as a keeper/batsmen. #BBL10 — Sandy Lanceley (@sandylanceley) January 3, 2021

Jonathan wells should be selected for #INDvsAUS test series #BBL2020 — Rakesh Gajbhiye (@RakeshG66518638) January 3, 2021

English 'talent' James Vince is batting well and winning the match for his team.thats a surprise. — Aravind (@netcitizen) January 3, 2021

Josh Philippe batting is treat to watch… #BBL10 What say @SixersBBL He should be a Permanent opener for @RCBTweets — Mr. 420 (@VkfanBoy_) January 3, 2021

Josh Philippe could play roughly a billion tests for Australia. #BBL10 — Nat Martin (@N_Martin8) January 3, 2021